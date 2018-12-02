Kenan Thompson plays Elijah Cummings in 'SNL' sketch parodying MSNBC's 'Morning Joe'

Kenan Thompson played an uncomfortable U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch this weekend lampooning MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, at whose wedding the Maryland congressman officiated last month.

During the segment, mostly devoted to poking fun at the on-screen couple’s nuptials, co-host Willie Geist, played by Mikey Day, expressed surprise in Cummings’ role in the ceremony.

“I didn’t know you were a reverend,” Geist says.

“Well I’m not,” Cummings responds. “But I am black, and my name is Elijah.”

Thompson employed his trademark wide-eyed stare multiple times throughout the sketch as the morning show devolved into a uncomfortably sexual love-fest between the two anchors, played by Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon.

This week’s “SNL” host, Claire Foy, played BBC World News' Katty Kay, and Melissa Villaseñor played Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the segment, which can be viewed here.

