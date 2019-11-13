Advertisement Advertisement Entertainment Sneak peak of the new Baltimore bar Dutch Courage Nov 13, 2019 | 11:39 AM New Baltimore bar Dutch Courage set to open at Charles and 23rd streets. Next Gallery PHOTOS How 'Dracula' gets so bloody | PHOTOS Advertisement Entertainment Entertainment Things to do in Baltimore this weekend No weekend plans yet? We've got you covered. Find out what's happening in the Baltimore area this weekend: concerts, festivals, family activities and more fun things to do. BSO, musicians reach one-year contract agreement | PHOTOS Ambassador Theater bought by developer 'The Wire': Where are they now? Forget Popeyes and Chick-fil-A: Here are some of Baltimore's best chicken sandwiches We tried 7 classic Baltimore crab cakes, including Faidley's, Koco's and G&M. Here's what we thought. Learning music from the professionals at Master Music Class Black superheroes on display at Reginald F. Lewis Museum Advertisement