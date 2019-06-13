A guide to outdoor movies around the Baltimore region

Cinema-lovers, grab your popcorn and lawn chairs.

From Fells Point to Bel Air, local groups are hosting outdoor movie screenings across the Baltimore region this summer.

The movies range in tastes, from family flicks for kids to enjoy, such as “Incredibles 2,” to fans of critically-acclaimed films, such as “Green Book.” Whatever your preference, there’s a summer movie for everyone’s film fancy. Here’s a list of various outdoor movie series in the Baltimore area:

Films on the Pier (Fells Point): The eight-week outdoor film series, beginning in July and running through August, will be held at Broadway Pier in Fells Point on Wednesdays at dusk. Restaurants and bars will offer food and drink specials, and lawn chairs will be available to rent. This year’s movie lineup includes:

» “The Princess Bride” (July 10)

» “Game Night” (July 17)

» “Ocean’s 8” (July 24)

» Skyscraper (July 31)

» “10 Things I Hate About You” (Aug. 7)

» “Crazy Rich Asians” (Aug. 14)

» “Captain Marvel” (Aug. 21)

» “A Star is Born” (Aug. 28)

For more information, go to Films on the Pier’s Facebook page.

American Visionary Art Museum's Flicks from the Hill (Federal Hill): The art museum is hosting its summer movie series at the historic Federal Hill Park. The screenings will be at 9 p.m., with the screenings kicking off on July 11 and occurring every Thursday night until August 22. Movies will be shown at Hughes Family Outdoor Theater, projecting family-friendly movies from the 30-food wide screen. This schedule for this year is as follows:

» “The Sound of Music” (July 11)

» “Mommie Dearest” (July 18)

» “Home Alone” (July 25)

» “Coraline (Aug. 1)

» “The Addams Family” (Aug. 8)

» “Mrs. Doubtfire” (Aug. 15)

» “Black Panther” (Aug. 22)

For more information, visit avam.org.

Mount Vernon Place Movie Nights (Mount Vernon): As part of Mount Vernon Place’s Summer in the Squares events, MVP will host one outdoor movie night during the months of June, July and August. The movies will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at either the West Square or East Square. This year’s lineup is as follows:

» “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (June 27)

» “Rear Window” (July 26)

» “Labyrinth” (Aug. 22)

For more information, go to mvpconservancy.org.

Columbia Association Lakefront Summer Festival (Columbia): The free festival includes 25 movie screenings, shown from June through September, and 52 concerts. Movie nights have been offered by the Columbia Association for the past 48 years and are sponsored by the organization, thanks to a grant from the Columbia Film Society. All movies will begin around 8:30 p.m., and the schedule includes:

» “The Princess and the Frog” (June 17)

» “Wonder” (June 21)

» “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (June 24)

» “The Goonies” (June 28)

» “Secret Life Of Pets: Part One” (July 1)

» “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (July 8)

» “Green Book” (July 12)

» “The Lego Movie 2” (July 15)

» “Aquaman” (July 19)

» “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (July 22)

» “Bumblebee” (July 26)

» “Mary Poppins Returns” (July 29)

» “Thor: Ragnarok” (Aug. 2)

» “Tangled” (Aug. 5)

» “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (Aug. 9)

» “Frozen” (Aug. 12)

» “Doctor Strange” (Aug. 13)

» “The Incredibles” (Aug. 19)

» “Shazam!” (Aug. 23)

» “The Incredibles 2” (Aug. 26)

» “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. One” (Aug. 30)

» “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. One” (Aug. 31)

» “Captain Marvel” (Sept. 1)

» “Avengers: Infinity War” (Sept. 6)

» “Avengers: Endgame” (Sept. 7)

For more information, visit columbiaassociation.org.

Merriweather Movie Nights (Columbia): The Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission’s hosts the summer’s Merriweather Movie Nights, shown outdoors at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. The movies will be screened on the lawn, so bring a chair or blanket. According to the commission’s website, more movie showings will be announced.

» “Smallfoot” (July 7)

» “Woodstock” (Aug. 16)

For more information, go to dcacc.info.

The Wine Bin Movie Nights (Ellicott City): The boutique wine store is hosting a summer movie series, intertwined with other events like happy hours and tasting events. All screenings will be at 9 p.m. and includes a variety of 16 movies. The Wine Bin will also host beer and wine tastings before the movie screenings. The full schedule is as follows:

» “Roman Holiday” (June 15)

» “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” (June 22)

» “First Man” (June 29)

» “Wonder Woman” (July 6)

» “The Big Sick” (July 13)

» “A Star is Born” (July 20)

» “Beauty and the Beast” (July 27)

» “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Aug. 3)

» “The Rock” (Aug. 10)

» “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Aug. 17)

» “The Natural” (Aug. 24)

» “Princess Bride” (Aug. 31)

» “BlacKkKlansman” (Sept. 7)

» “Rear Window” (Sept. 14)

» “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (Sept. 28)

» “A Quiet Place” (Oct. 26)

For more information, visit winebinec.com.

Bel Air Downtown Alliance Summer Movie Nights (Bel Air): The Downtown Alliance is hosting its summer movie screenings at Shamrock Park Playground. All movies are shown at 7:15 p.m. and are accompanied by food trucks, face painting and popcorn. The movie lineup includes:

» “Wonder” (June 21)

» “Mary Poppins Returns” (July 5)

» “Incredibles 2” (July 19)

» “Smallfoot” (Aug. 2)

“Trolls” (Aug. 16)

For more information, go to downtownbelair.com.