Host Reagan Warfield out at Baltimore’s Mix 106.5 FM

Local radio host Reagan Warfield announced in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that he will be leaving Mix 106.5 FM, where he’s worked for 20 years.
Warfield didn’t specify the reason for his departure, but said in his post: “Yesterday, I learned that the journey has come to an end.”
Most recently, Warfield hosted a morning show on the station with Bethany Linderman. It’s unclear whether Linderman remains at the station, but officials announced a new morning show Monday.
“Bethany, we created a lot of wild radio and I can’t thank you enough for the past few years,” Warfield wrote in his post. “You are a star and deserve to shine brightly wherever you go.”
The radio station could not immediately be reached for comment.
Warfield, a Glen Burnie native, had been with the station since he was a 19-year-old intern. Previously, he hosted a show with Jojo Girard, who was let go from the station in 2010.
“I’m heartbroken that it’s all over, but I’ve got decades of memories and experiences to cherish the rest of my life,” Warfield wrote.
The station’s new morning show features Steve Kramer and Jessica Dutra, both from a radio station in San Diego.
The pair will also host a companion podcast: Kramer and Jess Uncensored.