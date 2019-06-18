Baltimore's Everyman Theatre hosting 'Hamilton' karaoke night

If those attending performances of “Hamilton” at the Hippodrome Theatre started belting “My Shot” or “The Room Where It Happens” from their seats — they would likely be promptly escorted from the venue.

The same is not true at Everyman Theatre, which is partnering with the Hippodrome in hosting a “Hamilton”-inspired sing-along June 24.

Although tickets for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical at the Hippodrome haven’t sold out, “Hamilton” fans can still experience the musical in a different, more affordable way, as a “a karaoke-style run-through of entire ‘Hamilton’ soundtrack,” Everyman Theatre marketing and media relations manager Jenny Kessler Klump said.

“There's that shared love and passion for this musical,” Klump said. “You get to take your shot, get on stage and see what it's like to perform. You can still sing very loudly from your seat. It's going to be a really unique opportunity.”

Tickets for the “Hamiltunes” karaoke night are set at $17.76 — in honor of the year America declared its independence from Britain. The cost to see the musical in Baltimore’s Hippodrome in June and July range from range from $81.50 to $450.50, although the Hippodrome recently announced lottery tickets available for $10.

“We know that the musical can be exclusive and out of reach. This is an opportunity not only to access this experience at an accessible price, but also to interact with other people in the community,” Klump said.

Klump said tickets are “halfway sold” as of Tuesday, and the performance sign-up form opens this week. All proceeds from “Hamiltunes’” ticket sales will go to the Gilder Lehrmen Institute of American History, a nonprofit that promotes American history education in schools.

The sing-along, held on the eve of “Hamilton’s” debut in the Hippodrome, begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Everyman Theatre on West Fayette Street. More information about “Hamiltunes” can be found on Everyman Theatre’s website.