Here are some of the bars offering free drinks and food when the Orioles' Chris Davis finally gets a hit

When life gives the Orioles lemons, Baltimore bars use them to garnish free drinks.

Several Baltimore bars announced plans this week to offer free drinks, and in one case food, when Orioles first baseman Chris Davis finally gets a hit. Davis set a major league record Monday for the most at-bats without a hit. Davis added to his unfortunate tally Wednesday, sending a pinch-hit flyout deep to center field after being left out of the starting lineup.

Lee’s Pint & Shell

In Canton, Lee’s Pint & Shell is offering a two-hour open bar for Smirnoff Crushes and National Bohemians to patrons who are present when Davis gets his hit. Those wishing to take advantage of the open bar must be to Lee’s by the start of the game, according to a social media post.

The Canton bar and eatery announced in a social media post Wednesday that they’re “hoping that Chris Davis gets a hit and they’re willing to put their money where their mouth is,” the post states.

Power Plant Live!

The downtown entertainment complex Power Plant Live! is also pulling for Davis by offering to give away 1,000 orange crushes on the Friday after Davis gets a hit, and 1,500 crushes if the Oriole’s first hit is a home run.

The drinks are a subtle tribute to Davis’ nickname, “Crush” — bestowed when he was better known for sending home runs out of the park.

Hair of the Dog

In Federal Hill, Hair of the Dog bar and grill is offering free corn dogs when Davis breaks his hitless streak, according to a social media post.

“Corn dogs Jackie, corn dogs for all these people,” the post states.

The Orioles next game against the Oakland Athletics is scheduled for today, Thursday, April 11 at 12:45 p.m.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

