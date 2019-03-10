Yasss queen: Abbi Jacobson to host screening of 'Broad City' at Parkway

“Broad City” fans distraught over the show’s impending end can console themselves at a screening of the show March 20 at Baltimore’s Parkway Theatre.

Audiences will get to see the show’s co-creator, Abbi Jacobson, and watch a screening of the newest “Broad City” episode a day before appears on television.

Jacobson, a 2006 graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, will be joined by the show’s cinematographer, Ashley Connor, as part of a series on women filmmakers.

The show, which began as a webseries from 2009 to 2011, quickly earned a reputation as one of TV's sharpest and funniest new offerings after it first aired on Comedy Central in 2014. This is its fifth and final season.

