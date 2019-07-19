Here are the best places to stay cool during the sweltering Baltimore heat

Nearing the midpoint of the summer, temperatures continue to rise into the hundreds in Baltimore. The city is under “Code Red” heat advisory, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch through the weekend.
The Maryland Department of Health recommended Marylanders to drink plenty of fluids, avoid direct sunlight, and wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing. But the heat alert doesn’t have to ruin your ability to enjoy the summer. Scroll through the gallery above to find some of the best ways to have fun and stay cool.