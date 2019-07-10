New details emerge of extensive structural damage to Cab Calloway’s former Baltimore home

Baltimore City Planner Lauren Schiszik detailed extensive structural damage to Cab Calloway’s former home, as well as several surrounding houses, at a meeting at the Department of Planning’s downtown offices Tuesday afternoon.
The new report on the state Calloway’s former home on the 2200 block of Druid Hill Ave. comes as Calloway’s grandson is facing off with neighborhood activists over the fate of the “Hi-De-Ho” singer’s former Baltimore residence.
The city and neighborhood activists want to raze the block and build a park, called Cab Calloway Square. Calloway’s grandson, Peter C. Brooks, argues the city should make the building a tourist attraction, similar to Elvis’s Graceland Mansion.
In a series of slides, Schiszik revealed numerous structural issues for every house on the block. She noted that the Calloway house lies within an area deemed historically significant by the National Register of Historic Places. That designation safeguards against immediate development, but ultimately does not protect the properties from possible destruction by non-federal entities, CHAP chairman Thomas Liebel later clarified.
Schizick added that the site visit and data from Housing and Community Development also pointed out structural issues with the block’s houses, which have been vacant for several decades. The property at 2216, like five others on the block, was determined to be “structurally unsound” and “unsafe for emergency personnel,” Schizick said. She also noted that the roof of 2216 showed “evidence of failing ceilings,” which suggested water damage. Photos from one of the slides also showed extensive deterioration and growth of weeds in the back of the house.
During a Q&A period after the presentation, CHAP executive director Eric Holcomb noted that properties in worse condition than the Calloway house have been brought back with support from the city’s tax credit program.
Brooks, Calloway’s grandson and the most visible proponent of the house’s preservation, reiterated his hope that the city could transform the house into a historical landmark or museum.
“I think there’s a huge range of opportunity there," he said, citing how the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, New York, and Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, bring tourism revenue and other historical preservation opportunities to those cities.
Executive director Anthony Pressley and founder Jacquelyn Cornish of the Druid Heights Community Development Corporation spoke in favor of a plan to demolish the 2200 block of the avenue to build a park called Cab Calloway Square, that would incorporate the house’s facade and marble steps into its construction.
“We love Cab Calloway’s history, but let me just say: there was an agreement to [incorporate] this facade as a part of the park, and that’s where we’d like to continue,” Pressley said.
“We embrace that [legacy], but we want to recognize and [memorialize] our icons the right way, with the community’s interest at heart," Cornish said.
Woodberry neighborhood update
The presentation on the 2200 block and public comments took place after planner Caitlin Audette’s update on next steps stemming from the controversial demolition of two pre-Civil War buildings in the Woodberry neighborhood. Audette said that the Woodberry Community Association is holding community events to reach more residents, in anticipation of a planned survey of property owners to determine neighborhood boundaries.
The meeting continued after the reports on the Woodberry homes and 2200 block of Druid Hill Ave. with agenda items on a possible city council ordinance that could affect development in Poppleton, two proposed construction projects in the Fells Point Historic District and another proposed project in the Sharp Leadenhall Historic District.
Watch the full meeting via CHAP’s livestream page.