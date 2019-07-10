New details emerge of extensive structural damage to Cab Calloway’s former Baltimore home

Schizick added that the site visit and data from Housing and Community Development also pointed out structural issues with the block’s houses, which have been vacant for several decades. The property at 2216, like five others on the block, was determined to be “structurally unsound” and “unsafe for emergency personnel,” Schizick said. She also noted that the roof of 2216 showed “evidence of failing ceilings,” which suggested water damage. Photos from one of the slides also showed extensive deterioration and growth of weeds in the back of the house.