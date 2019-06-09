Maryland based 'Blair Witch' video game to be released Aug. 30

A video game based on the 1999 movie “The Blair Witch Project” is coming to the PC and Xbox One more than 20 years after the movie’s release.

Titled “Blair Witch,” the Bloober Team-developed game was announced at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo at Microsoft’s press conference and will be released on Aug. 30.

A trailer for the game features a police officer and his dog “Bullet” as they search for a missing person in the woods before they’re haunted by all sorts of supernatural occurrences.

“’Blair Witch’ is a first-person, story-driven psychological horror game based on the cinematic lore of ‘Blair Witch’,” according to the game’s description on YouTube.

The original “The Blair Watch Project” was filmed in Maryland, with shots taking place at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County and in the historic town of Burkittsville in Frederick County. It released in theaters in July 1999. The film focused on a group of young film students attempting to make a documentary about the “local legend” of the murderous Blair Witch. The movie grossed almost $250 million worldwide on a budget of about $60,000 and is widely credited for launching the “found footage” horror genre.

While the game appears to be expanding on the lore of the original movie, there are also nods to events in the 1999 film throughout the trailer.

Bloober Team has developed horror games before as their 2016 release, “Layers of Fear,” had the player control a disturbed painter who navigates a Victorian mansion.

