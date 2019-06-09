Baltimore native André De Shields wins first Tony Award in 50-year career

Sunday night, Baltimore native André De Shields won a Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical, his first in his 50-year career.

De Shields, a Baltimore City College graduate, won for his role as Hermes in the play “Hadestown,” a stage musical adaptation of the 2010 folk album of the same name by artist Anaïs Mitchell.

According to broadway.com, De Shields showed his pride for his hometown during his acceptance speech.

“Baltimore, Maryland are you in the house?” the website quoted him as saying. “I hope you’re watching at home because I am making good on my promise that I would come to New York and become someone you’d be proud to call your native son.”

On Twitter, De Shields wrote “I have paid my karma debt to my mother and father.”

The 73-year-old has been prolific in the world of theater as an actor, singer and director among other roles since he began performing in the late 1960s.

The ninth of 11 children, De Shields got a breakout role in the 1975 play “The Wiz,” a Broadway adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” with an all black-cast.

He’d previously been nominated for two Tony Awards for his roles in 1997’s “Play On!” and 2001’s “The Full Monty.”

De Shields has also been on the small screen and won an Emmy in 1982 for his performance as the Viper in the NBC special “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”

