All’s right with ‘The World Goes ‘Round’ at Everyman Theatre | THEATER REVIEW

The cast of "The World Goes 'Round" includes Karen Vincent, Kevin S. McAllister, Natascia Diaz, Harris Milgrim, and Salome Smith. (courtesy of Teresa Castracane Photography)

“The World Goes Round” the new production at Everyman Theatre, sizzles and snaps and crackles and shoots off sparks with the reckless abandon of an electrical storm.

For the past week, I have been urging everyone I know — friends, neighbors, the helpful woman who runs a nearby dry cleaners, the vet who takes care of my cats, and two servers at an Indian restaurant — to buy tickets before the final performance on July 2.

And now I am telling you.

This show, with its score by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, really is that good. There isn’t a professional theater anywhere in the U.S. that wouldn’t be proud to have this production on its stage.

And it demonstrates eloquently why the revue’s director and actor Kevin McAllister is becoming an increasingly significant creative force in Baltimore’s theater scene.

The names “Kander” and “Ebb” might not be immediately familiar to casual theatergoers. But even people who have never stepped inside a playhouse have heard of the two most famous musicals they created: “Cabaret” and “Chicago.”

Probably without trying, many of us can call up the melody and some lyrics to “New York, New York,” which the duo composed for the 1977 Martin Scorsese film of the same name.

The revue, which consists of about three-dozen songs sung by five performers, was created in 1991 by a trio of the pair’s former collaborators who thought the songwriters should be more famous than they were at the time.

Kander’s scores, with their oh-so-seductive introductory chord progressions known as “vamps,” were an instant smash. So were Ebb’s lyrics, which were written in the bittersweet, psychologically astute style pioneered by the late Stephen Sondheim — with the addition of the pair’s distinctive sexual jolt.

What makes “The World Goes ‘Round” exceptional isn’t just the seven-member onstage orchestra conducted by Christopher Youstra that manages the neat trick of creating a dazzling sound without overwhelming the soloists standing just a few feet away.

The cast of The World Goes 'Round, from left: Natascia Diaz, Harris Milgrim, Karen Vincent, Kevin S. McAllister, and Salome Smith. (courtesy of Teresa Castracane Photography)

It isn’t just that McAllister, a Morgan State graduate and Broadway veteran, has updated the revue to make it more relevant to modern audiences. He received permission to swap out some older musical numbers with songs from shows created in the years following the revue, from “Kiss of the Spider Woman” to “The Scottsboro Boys.”

And McAllister, founder of Baltimore’s ArtsCentric theater, somehow secured video interviews with such well-known celebrities and interpreters of Kander and Ebb as Chita Rivera, David Hyde Pierce and Dame Judi Dench. The latter jokes that she was so nervous when she tried out for the London production of “Cabaret” that she sang her audition song from the wings.

This production is packed top to bottom with talent. Four of the five performers are Broadway veterans, while the fifth, Karen Vincent, is a stalwart of the Washington musical stages.

McAllister contributes his soaring baritone to musical numbers as different as the melodramatic riffs of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” to the poignant ballad, “I Don’t Remember,” in which even his softest notes ring out bell-like and clear.

Salome B. Smith has a big, beautiful powerhouse voice and impeccable musical phrasing. When she sings the refrain from the show’s title number, “But the World Goes Round,” she forms her mouth into an “O” shape. The vowels become perfect circles that appear to drop one after another like pearls into her listeners’ laps.

Natascia Diaz performs a slinky and sultry rendition of “All That Jazz,” that reminds her viewers of what makes decadence attractive. And Vincent’s comedic talents shine in “Ring Them Bells” which tells the tale of one Shirley Devore, who travels around the world to meet the guy next door.

Harris Milgrim is the cast’s standout dancer. The only thing “wrong” with his performance as the self-described nonentity depicted in “Mr. Cellophane,” is that Milgrim is so supple and fluid in his movements, so seemingly effortless a creator of visual poetry, that he is utterly impossible to overlook.

The magic is a result of all of these factors. But it also stems from something more elusive — the collaboration between ArtsCentric and two established local theater companies that provided McAllister with the theatrical infrastructure his company lacks. “The World Goes ‘Round” premiered in April at the Olney Theatre Center in Montgomery County before moving to Everyman earlier this month.

Local theaters often are one flop away from foreclosure, and as was true of theater troupes nationwide, the pandemic was hard on Everyman. Audiences were slow to return to the theater that Lancisi founded in 1990, and finances were tight.

And yet, Lancisi’s company courageously, stubbornly persevered. In the last year in particular, as Baltimore Center Stage has been searching for a new artistic director and going through a rebuilding phase, Everyman has been a rare beacon of light on the local theater scene. The company has been a steadfast and reliable supplier of high-quality professional productions that employ local actors. designers and crew members.

This is an unusual production for Everyman. Instead of the stage being occupied by Lancisi’s company of actors, he made Everyman available to showcase McAllister’s vision.

Beyond any question, “The World Goes ‘Round” is a confirmation of McAllister’s talent and his heart. But it is also a testament to Lancisi’s.

If You Go

“The World Goes Round” runs through July 2 at Everyman Theatre, 315 W. Fayette St. Tickets cost $29 to $63. For details, go to everymantheatre.org or call 410-752-2208.