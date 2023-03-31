Baltimore rap artist Wordsmith to hold fundraiser to create new music school at Harlem Theatre

The Baltimore hip-hop artist Wordsmith whipped off a rap about his planned new musical school from off the top of his head:

”The rebirth of Harlem Theater will unlock musical gifts for our youth at risk / A safe space to dream big will soon exist.”

Wordsmith, aka Anthony Parker, has big dreams of his own. He has scheduled a gala Saturday night to raise money to renovate the Harlem Theatre into a music school for at-risk kids music.

“A Night to Remember,” described as a “friendsgiving, fundraising dinner” begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Baltimore Unity Hall, 1505 Eutaw Place. The party will feature a three-course meal prepared by Chef Earl Arnette III of Steez Catering.

Baltimore-based musician Wordsmith, aka Anthony Parker, poses at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. A gala fundraiser to benefit his nonprofit is set for Saturday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The event also will include live music, a gift basket, and a raffle for prizes ranging from champagne to gourmet treats to a pair of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concert tickets.

Tickets are $65. Formal attire is requested, and reservations can be made here.

The gala will benefit Wordsmith’s nonprofit, “Rise With a Purpose,” as well as Mova Nature, a health-conscious juice bar in Hampden owned by Kelli Bagby.

That might appear to be an unexpected pairing.

But Wordsmith said both organizations are dedicated to improving the lives of Baltimoreans who live in neighborhoods that lack access to cultural advantages ranging from arts education to easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We don’t have a music school in the Black community,” Wordsmith said.

“I see a lot of youth who don’t have anything to do and they don’t realize they possess certain gifts. Mostly, I want to give them a safe space, somewhere where they can maybe have a movie night, learn how to rap, explore a career in sound engineering. And we want to teach them how to eat better.”

Wordsmith hopes to relocate his nonprofit to the Harlem Theatre either later this year or next year.

According to Baltimore Heritage, the Harlem Theatre originally was built as a Methodist Church in 1902, but was destroyed by fire six years later. In 1932, a grand new building went up on the site, a 1,500-seat movie palace for Black Baltimoreans. The Spanish-themed architecture was described as “the most elaborate on the East Coast,” according to the historic heritage group.

The Harlem served as a movie theater for 40 years, but in 1975 became a Baptist church.

“With all that history, the building currently does not have heat or air-conditioning,” Wordsmith said. Other necessary renovation include roof repairs, repainting and the construction of classrooms and offices.

Wordsmith, 43, is a busy songwriter, recording artist, actor, teacher and entrepreneur. His original compositions have been featured on several Netflix shows, including “Russian Doll”, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Preacher.”

The U.S. Department of State has sent him to 13 nations in Africa and Europe to perform and conduct workshops; he is a voter for the annual Grammy Awards, and in 2020, he was named an artistic partner of the BSO.

“A lot of kids tell me they want to be in the music business,” Wordsmith said.

“But they don’t have to be on stage to make a living. They can learn how to write an advertising jingle and get income from the royalties. Even if they don’t become a big star, they could still support themselves for the rest of their lives.”