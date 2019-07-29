Two 1969 Woodstock acts, John Sebastian and Country Joe McDonald, taking a pass on Columbia for Woodstock 50

Meanwhile, details of the possible concert remain unclear. Various media have reported that tickets will be free and that the concert might run for only one day, although nothing has been confirmed. At least three additional acts have dropped out: headliner Jay-Z and original Woodstock veterans John Fogerty (who was there in 1969 as part of Creedence Clearwater Revival) and Dead & Company, including members of the Grateful Dead. News reports have said acts scheduled to play the festival have been released from their contracts, leaving the question of who will play Woodstock 50 up in the air.