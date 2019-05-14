The Windup Space closing after 11 years

The Windup Space announced late Monday night that it will close up shop after nearly 11 years. The arts space at 12 W. North Ave. near Station North will officially close its doors on Saturday, June 1, according to a Facebook post.

“Thursday May 16th marks 11 years of the Windup Space,” the post reads. “This will be our last anniversary as we will be closing our doors for good on Saturday June 1st. We’ve had the pleasure of sharing our love for the strange and beautiful things that Baltimore has to offer with our own special blend of programming.”

That eclectic mix included comedy shows, funk music dance parties, film screenings, chamber music premieres and various other arts and entertainment events. Patrons and performers from throughout the last 11 years filled the Facebook post’s comments with remembrances and praise.

The Windup Space could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday morning.

srao@baltsun.com

twitter.com/amancalledsrao