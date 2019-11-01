It might not be easy being green, but it definitely can be profitable.
Tickets for “Wicked” — the blockbuster musical that purports to tell the real story of Elphaba, the green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices will range from $70 to $233.
This musical will run Feb. 12, 2020 through March 8,2020 at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 N. Eutaw St. This is at least the forth time that “Wicked” will take up residence at the Hippodrome Theatre since the national tour launched in the spring of 2005.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” tells of the rivalry and unlikely friendship between two powerful witches, the popular, bubbly-blond Glinda and the emerald-skinned, talented Elphaba.
To purchase tickets, go to BaltimoreHippodrome.com, call 800-982-2787, or visit the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office. Tickets for groups of 15 people or more can be bought by calling 443-703-2401.