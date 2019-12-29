New Year’s Eve Spectacular
Baltimore welcomes 2020 with a bang and a flash, as fireworks fill the sky over the Inner Harbor. The celebrating starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31, with music from Rufus Roundtree & Da B’more Brass Factory. Then, as thousands experience the last moments of 2019, the countdown to the new year (and decade) begins, culminating in a thrilling fireworks display. Such a welcoming! The party will be centered at Pratt and Light streets, but the fireworks should be visible all over the waterfront. Free. promotionandarts.org.
New Year’s Eve Deck Party
Now, if you really want a ringside seat for the Inner Harbor celebration, it would be hard to do better than the USS Constellation, docked right in the center of everything. For $25-$85 (free for kids 5 and under), you get to not only watch from the grand old ship (while sipping champagne, if you like), but also eat from a menu of light fare and desserts, served with local ale, wine, mulled cider and coffee. Plus, there’ll be noisemakers, party hats, ship tours and cannon-firing demonstrations. Starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. historicships.org.
NYE Live!
For something a little more raucous (and isn’t that what a celebration should be?), the folks at Power Plant Live, 34 Market Place, will be offering food and drink at nine bars and clubs, gourmet buffets, a pair of 20-foot LED screens featuring the Times Square ball drop, a laser show, a midnight champagne toast, party favors, plus dancing and music galore. We’re betting “Auld Lang Syne” never seemed so rocking. Begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. $105-$115, group rates available. powerplantlive.com.
Mobtown New Year’s Eve
Organizers promise “the best all-around dance party in the city,” which is saying something. With pop, soul and R&B hits performed by Mzz B & Company Dance Band and a midnight champagne toast. 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Mobtown Ballroom, 861 Washington Blvd. $50. mobtownballroom.com.
BROS Presents: Death Records New Year’s Eve
The Baltimore Rock Opera Society presents a 6D screening of “Phantom of the Paradise” (how lifelike should this movie be?), music from Thee Lexington Arrows and Bedlam Brass, plus costumes, rock-and-roll-tribute karaoke, a lightning bolt drop at midnight and more superlatives! Sheesh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. $20. theottobar.com.
The Roaring 2020’s New Year’s Eve: A Burlesque Revue
Welcome the new year with a healthy dose of 1920s naughtiness. The evening (and era-appropriate costumes are encouraged) begins with music from Stanley Bothered & the Very Serious Band, followed by “a burlesque show extravaganza.” Jazz band Sac Au Lait will welcome the new year with a full set of jump and swing tunes. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $30-$38. creativealliance.org.
Movie with Orchestra: 'Amadeus’
The Oscar-winning movie adventures of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as they battle for musical supremacy in the court of Austrian Emperor Joseph II. OK, the film (based on Peter Shaffer’s Tony-winning play) takes considerable liberties with the historical record, but it’s still a magnificent story, one that wonders aloud how genius is (or should be) meted out, and director Milos Forman’s film richly deserves the accolades it’s received. As you might suspect, lots of Mozart’s music shows up onscreen, so having the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra perform the score live sounds like a can’t-miss. 8 p.m. Jan. 3 and 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $30-$90. (Also 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90.) bsomusic.org.
The Near Misses
A four-woman band (with percussion coming primarily from an oven, a ladder, a pile of leaves and keys) performs an original song cycle based on true near-death stories, taking audiences “on a journey from individual to collective impact of trauma and memory.” 8 p.m. Jan. 3-4 at Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $20-$25. theatreproject.org.
Get the Led Out
One of the country’s premier Led Zeppelin tribute bands, performing all the greats. “Stairway to Heaven,” sure, but don’t forget about “Kashmir,” “Trampled Under Foot” and plenty of other blues and heavy-metal classics. 9 p.m. Jan. 4 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $31.50. ramsheadlive.com.
Winter Lights
Bach in Baltimore performs seasonal pieces by their namesake: his Christmas Oratorio Part V and his Cantata 153, “Schau, lieber Gott, wie meine Feind” (“See, dear God, how my enemies”), written for the Sunday after New Year’s Day. Also, Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto Opus 9, No. 2. 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St. $25. bachinbaltimore.org.