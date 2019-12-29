Now, if you really want a ringside seat for the Inner Harbor celebration, it would be hard to do better than the USS Constellation, docked right in the center of everything. For $25-$85 (free for kids 5 and under), you get to not only watch from the grand old ship (while sipping champagne, if you like), but also eat from a menu of light fare and desserts, served with local ale, wine, mulled cider and coffee. Plus, there’ll be noisemakers, party hats, ship tours and cannon-firing demonstrations. Starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. historicships.org.