Globetrotters, Chinese food and the Great Houdini — the best of the Baltimore area's A&E scene this week

Harlem Globetrotters

The clown princes (and occasionally princesses) of basketball bring their antics — not to mention amazing hoops skills — to the UMBC Event Center on the campus of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, 1000 Hilltop Circle in Catonsville. Get yourself a Magic Pass, and your experience will include interacting before the game with players on the court, shooting hoops, learning tricks and posing for pictures. Plus, there'll be autograph and photograph opps after the game. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 27. $27-$107. UMBCEventCenter.com.

Handout photo Betty O'Hellno will host the Glitter Ball at Creative Alliance on Dec. 29. Betty O'Hellno will host the Glitter Ball at Creative Alliance on Dec. 29. (Handout photo)

Glitter Ball

A holiday celebration filled with glitter and sparkle (literally), and more than a little good old-fashioned burlesque. The show at its center will feature New York's own Perle Noire (“The Mahogany Queen of Burlesque”) and Poison Ivory (2016 Miss Exotic World at the Burlesque Hall of Fame), plus some choice local talent, with the fabulous Betty O'Hellno as emcee. There’ll also be costumes, a DJ dance party, circus performers and a Sparkle Market (we said literally, and we meant literally), “where attendees can add even more shine to their outfits.” Now this sounds like the way to usher out 2018. 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $25-$31. creativealliance.org.

For the Children Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Performers including Next Generation and Wombwork Productions help kids and their adults celebrate Kwanzaa. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 26 at the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, 1601 E. North Ave. Free. greatblacksinwax.org.

Comedy Cantonese

For more than a decade, the folks at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road in Timonium, have been offering a Christmas Eve holiday alternative, aimed at all the non-Christians who won’t be preparing for St. Nick’s arrival. Includes kosher and non-kosher options, plus comedy from New York-based comic Steve Marshall and host Raanan Hershberg. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24, with the show beginning at 9 p.m. $40-$45 ($30 for the show only). magoobys.com.

Colin Hutton / Lionsgate Home Entertainment Adrien Brody in "Houdini," screening Dec. 25 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. Adrien Brody in "Houdini," screening Dec. 25 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. (Colin Hutton / Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

‘Houdini: The Miniseries’

Adrien Brody stars as the World’s Most Famous (dare we say “Greatest?”) magician in this Emmy-winning series that first aired on History in 2014. With Kristen Connolly as his wife, Bess. 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St. $4-$10. jewishmuseummd.org.

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Most of us don’t naturally associate wrestling with the holidays, but maybe we should. The card includes a WWE Championship Steel Cage Match, United States Championship Fatal Four Way Match and Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match. Now really, could anyone ask for more? And word is that John Cena will be on hand. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $26-$111. royalfarmsarena.com.

Greig Fraser / Annapurna Pictures Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice," in theaters Dec. 24. Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice," in theaters Dec. 24. (Greig Fraser / Annapurna Pictures)

‘Vice’

Christian Bale plays former Vice President Dick Cheney in this much-buzzed-about (it’s nominated for six Golden Globes) biopic from director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”). Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell, Tyler Perry (as Colin Powell) and Steve Carell (as Donald Rumsfeld) also star. In theaters Dec. 24.

The Clutch

Frederick’s own, rocking hard since the early ’90s and hot on the heels of their 12th album, September’s “Book of Bad Decisions,” bring their annual Holiday Run tour to Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. With guests The Messthetics, Lionize and the Mike Dillon Band. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27. $39.50-$45. ramsheadlive.com.

Mike Windle / Getty Images Sinbad performs at Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis on Dec. 27. Sinbad performs at Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis on Dec. 27. (Mike Windle / Getty Images)

Sinbad

One of the hottest comics of the ’90s and a contestant — briefly — on “Celebrity Apprentice” (he got fired on the second show in 2010) brings the laughs to Annapolis’ Rams Head on Stage, 33 West St. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27. $45. ramsheadonstage.com.

Eric Byrd Trio Performs ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Live

Vince Guaraldi’s classic jazz soundtrack, performed live by pianist Byrd and his collaborators, complete with a screening of the TV special (can you ever get enough of Linus explaining the true meaning of Christmas?) and choral accompaniment during “Christmastime Is Here.” 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at An die Musik, 409 N. Charles St. $10-$17. andiemusiklive.com.

