Talk about a stroll down memory lane! Hutzler’s department store was a giant of Baltimore retailing for well over a century, operating from the corner of Howard and Lexington streets until 1989. Through the end of 2020, the Maryland Historical Society, 201 W. Monument St., will be re-creating the Hutzler’s experience through this exhibit, with displays of products and ephemera from the store, plus employee uniforms and handbooks, drawings, behind-the-scenes videos and even items from the beloved Tea Room at the Towson store. $6-$9 museum admission, free for kids under 3. mdhs.org.