'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical’
Rudolph with his red nose, Yukon Cornelius, the Abominable Snow Monster (aka Bumbles) and all the characters from the animated TV special that’s been enchanting audiences for more than half a century come to life onstage at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Oh, yes, and by all means, have a holly jolly Christmas. 6 p.m. Dec. 23. $25-$55. modell-lyric.com.
Harlem Globetrotters
The Clown Princes (and sometimes Princesses) of basketball, the best thing to ever happen to “Sweet Georgia Brown” (has any sports team ever been associated more closely with a single song?), bring their dazzling hoops prowess and feel-good court-side antics to Baltimore for their annual holiday appearance. You’ll never have more fun at a basketball game. 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at the UMBC Events Center, 1000 Hilltop Circle. $31-$108. umbceventcenter.com.
Kwanzaa Celebration & Marketplace
A celebration of African heritage, with activities including a drum circle, Kwanzaa education, music and performance, plus a kids activity center with free face painting and a kid African fashion show. Also features a black-owned-business marketplace. 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center, 5011 Arbutus Ave. Free; tickets through eventbrite.com.
Mitzvah Day
For its seventh annual celebration, the Jewish Museum of Maryland, taking a cue from its current exhibit “Scrap Yard: Innovators of Recycling,” will be using recycled materials to create dog toys (benefiting the Maryland SPCA) and tin-can owls, to serve as meal companions (benefiting Meals on Wheels). 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 25 at the museum, 15 Lloyd St. Free. jewishmuseummd.org.
Comedy Cantonese
Chinese food and comedy, a Christmas Eve tradition at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road in Timonium. For food, you have the choice of a buffet from Timonium’s Szechuan House, or kosher Chinese food from Royal Restaurant. New York-based comic Steve Marshall will provide the laughs. The food starts at 7 p.m., with the show set for 8:30 p.m. $40-$45 for the whole package, $30 for the show only. magoobysjokehouse.com.
‘The Hutzler’s Experience: How a Small Dry Goods Store Became a Maryland Institution’
Talk about a stroll down memory lane! Hutzler’s department store was a giant of Baltimore retailing for well over a century, operating from the corner of Howard and Lexington streets until 1989. Through the end of 2020, the Maryland Historical Society, 201 W. Monument St., will be re-creating the Hutzler’s experience through this exhibit, with displays of products and ephemera from the store, plus employee uniforms and handbooks, drawings, behind-the-scenes videos and even items from the beloved Tea Room at the Towson store. $6-$9 museum admission, free for kids under 3. mdhs.org.
Eric Byrd Trio performs ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!’
You won’t be dancing as Schroeder plays the piano or decorating a way-too-small (and spindly) Christmas tree, but here’s the next best thing. The evening starts with a screening of the holiday classic (which first aired 54 years ago!), followed by the Byrd Trio’s performance of Vince Guaraldi’s merrily evocative score (with choral accompaniment during “Christmastime Is Here,” of course). If this doesn’t get you in the spirit, nothing will. 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at An Die Musik Live, 409 N. Charles St. $10-$20. andiemusiklive.com.
Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
The Annapolis-based rockers, fronted with aplomb by Jimi Haha, bring their post-grunge sound home for the holidays. 8 p.m. Dec. 26 at Rams Head on Stage, 33 West St. in Annapolis. $25. ramsheadonstage.com.
Baltimore Farmers Market & Bazaar closes for season
Your last chance for locally grown and fresh vegetables, meats and other foodstuffs, plus crafts and possibly a holiday wreath or two. Picks up again April 5, 2020. 7 a.m.-noon Dec. 22 under the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. Free. promotionandarts.org.
‘Little Women’
Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) directs stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep in yet another adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s autobiographical novel of the March sisters and their coming-of-age in post-Civil War Massachusetts. Has any other novel produced so many memorable screen adaptations? No reason to believe this one breaks that tradition. In theaters Dec. 25.