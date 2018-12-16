Love, Kix and a Holiday Harbor Spectacular: the best of the Baltimore area's A&E scene this week

Kix-Mas

The big-hair glam rockers from Western Maryland make their seasonal sojourn to Baltimore where, for an evening at least, it’ll be just like you were rockin’ out back in the ’80s. If you have yet to hear “Midnite Dynamite” or “Cold Shower” performed live, stop wasting time. 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $27.50. ramsheadlive.com.

Bob Levey / Getty Images Gospel Christmas with CeCe Winans is set for Dec. 21 at the Meyerhoff. Gospel Christmas with CeCe Winans is set for Dec. 21 at the Meyerhoff. (Bob Levey / Getty Images)

Gospel Christmas with CeCe Winans

Winans (and when it comes to gospel, they don’t sing much better) joins with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Morgan State University Choir for a program of holiday favorites that’s sure to be as rousing as it is spiritual. 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $60-$95. bsomusic.org.

‘Die Hard’ 30th Anniversary

Hard to believe that three decades have passed since Bruce Willis’ John McClane rescued his wife and her co-workers from some especially nasty German terrorists led by Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber. It’s a tough business, these kinds of heroics, but McClane is up for it. (And remember, the film is set during a Christmas celebration, so seeing this could count as a holiday outing for the family.) 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 on the big screen at The Senator, 5904 York Road. $9-$10. thesenatortheatre.com.

Handout photo Annapolis' Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts will play host to Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Darlene Love on Dec. 17. Annapolis' Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts will play host to Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Darlene Love on Dec. 17. (Handout photo)

Darlene Love Don’t pass up the chance to hear “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” which may be just the best Christmas song ever, performed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who made it immortal. Transcendent. And you’ll be amazed how many other great songs she had a voice in. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St. in Annapolis. $41-$56. marylandhall.org.

Bolster Winter Solstice Concert

Baltimore music mainstays Anne Watts, Craig Considine, Warren Boes, Lyle Kissack, Chas Marsh, John Dierker, Jim Hannah, Glenn Workman and Watts' daughter Posie Lewis offer their annual Christmas gift to local audiences, filled with “raucous and delicate tunes,” plus seasonal music by everyone from Joni Mitchell to Tchaikovsky (now that’s range). With carrot cake from the Eastern Shore's Bay Country Bakery, no small bonus. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21. $10-$20. andiemusiklive.com.`

Handout photo "Shen Yun: Experience a Divine Culture" is set for Dec. 21-23 at the Hippodrome. "Shen Yun: Experience a Divine Culture" is set for Dec. 21-23 at the Hippodrome. (Handout photo)

Shen Yun: Experience a Divine Culture

Centuries of Chinese art and culture will find their way into Charm City this weekend, thanks to this traveling troupe of Chinese dancers and performers who never fail to impress, both in terms of talent and spectacle. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, and 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. $91.50-$163.50. france-merrickpac.com.

‘Heathers The Musical: In Concert’

A musical take on the 1989 movie (starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater), about what happens to the ruling clique at Westerberg High when cruelty becomes the norm and suicide becomes fashionable. 8 p.m. Dec. 20-22 at The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. $20-$32. theottobar.com.

The Lox

The New York-based rappers celebrate the 20th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album, “Money, Power & Respect.” 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. $31.15-$35. baltimoresoundstage.com.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Peter Jackson's documentary on World War I, "They Shall Not Grow Old," will be in theaters Dec. 17 and 27. Peter Jackson's documentary on World War I, "They Shall Not Grow Old," will be in theaters Dec. 17 and 27. (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

‘They Shall Not Grow Old’

Director Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings”) uses restoration, colorization and 3D technologies to enhance the 100-year-old footage he used in compiling this documentary look at the soldiers who fought World War I. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at area theaters (additional showings on Dec. 27). fathomevents.com.

Holiday Harbor Spectacular

All sorts of kid-friendly activities, including crafts, pony rides, face painting, cookie-making, even photos with Santa. Plus music, movies, strolling performers and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, 1415 Key Highway. $7-$15 (free for kids 2 and under), includes admission to the BMI. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun