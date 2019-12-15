BSO Holiday Spectacular
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Baltimore Choral Arts Society join forces for this showcase of seasonal pageantry, including songs and carols old and new, an audience singalong and the promise of “a few musical surprises.” And let us not forget the Dancing Santas, a Charm City holiday staple if there ever was one. Includes pre-concert performances (the Meyerhoff will be turned into a winter wonderland, organizers promise), opportunities for family photos, gift ideas and more. Oh, let’s be jolly. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $17.50-$85. bsomusic.org.
TubaChristmas
Dozens of tubas, all loudly proclaiming as much holiday joy as they can muster. 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Inner Harbor Amphitheatre, Pratt and Light streets. Free, $10 to participate. (In case of nasty weather, the concert will be moved to inside the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St.) tubachristmas.com.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Savor once again the redemptive power of Christmas in Bedford Falls, as a despondent George Bailey fails to realize just how lucky he is until a would-be angel named Clarence happens along. Jimmy Stewart said it was his favorite of all his films, and that’s saying something. 9:45 a.m. Dec. 21 and 24 at The Senator, 5904 York Road. Free, with a suggested donation of $5 worth of non-perishable food for the GEDCO Cares Food Pantry. thesenatortheatre.com.
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
The story of Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene and the Apostles, put to music by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Hard to believe this seminal rock opera turns 50 next year, but then, the story’s been around a lot longer than that. So, what is the buzz? 8 p.m. Dec. 17-21, 2 p.m. Dec. 21, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. $52.50-$211. france-merrickpac.com.
Kixmas
Kix, Maryland’s favorite glam-rock native sons, return to Baltimore for their annual holiday celebration. Also on the bill: Cinder Road. 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $29.50. ramsheadlive.com.
‘The Foreigner’
Playwright Larry Shue’s two-act comedy focuses on Charlie, a visitor at a Georgia fishing lodge who is said to be a foreigner who doesn’t understand English (he’s really not, but would just as soon people not speak to him). Other lodge guests start telling him their secrets — he doesn’t understand them anyway, right? — and eventually the KKK shows up, determined to rid the lodge of this foreign presence. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (plus Dec. 19), 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22 and Jan. 3-12, 2020, at Spotlighters Theatre, 817 Saint Paul St. $10-$24. spotlighters.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Charles Dickens (well, an actor playing Charles Dickens) reads an abridged version of his seasonal tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a trio of forbidding ghosts and the dangers of being miserly. Includes wassail and Victorian treats. 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at Clifton Mansion, 2701 Saint Lo Drive. $40, with proceeds benefiting the Baltimore nonprofit Civic Works. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
Straight No Chaser
Nine guys singing a cappella, with results that are surprisingly impressive, and delightful. “Neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch,” is how their promo materials put it. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $35-$65. modell-lyric.com.
Baltimore Plays: A Gospel Christmas
Classic holiday songs and traditional and contemporary gospel tunes celebrate the season, with performances from Marc Avon Evans, Kevin Jackson, Soul Centered and more, including some of our city’s best gospel singer-songwriters. 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $15-$21. creativealliance.org.
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
The latest chapter of the “Star Wars” saga (ostensibly the last, but don’t bet on it) opens everywhere Dec. 19, but if you want to see it REALLY big, check it out on the Maryland Science Center’s IMAX screen, the biggest indoor screen in Maryland. 9 p.m. Dec. 19; 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20-Jan. 2 (no shows Dec. 25; 2 p.m. only Dec. 24); with 3D showings at 6 p.m. Dec. 19; 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20-Jan. 2 (no show Dec. 25; 11 a.m. Dec. 24) at the science center, 601 Light St. $10.95-$13.95. mdsci.org.