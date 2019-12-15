Playwright Larry Shue’s two-act comedy focuses on Charlie, a visitor at a Georgia fishing lodge who is said to be a foreigner who doesn’t understand English (he’s really not, but would just as soon people not speak to him). Other lodge guests start telling him their secrets — he doesn’t understand them anyway, right? — and eventually the KKK shows up, determined to rid the lodge of this foreign presence. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (plus Dec. 19), 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22 and Jan. 3-12, 2020, at Spotlighters Theatre, 817 Saint Paul St. $10-$24. spotlighters.org.