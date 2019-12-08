If it’s Christmas, that means “The Nutcracker” must be showing up somewhere — and in Baltimore, this is clearly the week for Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece to shine, with multiple opportunities to watch rapturously as wooden soldiers and sugar plum fairies dance and cavort onstage. The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker, a spectacle straight out of the composer’s homeland, will be at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick PAC, 12 N. Eutaw St., for performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 13; noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 14. $49-$140.50. france-merrickpac.com. At Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will join with the acrobats and aerialists of Troupe Vertigo for Cirque Nutcracker, set for 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15. $17.50-$75. (Also 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $17.50-$75.) bsomusic.org. A “fresh spin” on the revered tale, made for the Baltimore School for the Arts in the ’90s, will be performed at the school, 712 Cathedral St., at 5 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 14. $20. bsfa.org. And for those looking to save some money, a free performance by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland of selections from “The Nutcracker” will be offered at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, 400 Cathedral St. prattlibrary.org.