‘The Nutcracker’ all over
If it’s Christmas, that means “The Nutcracker” must be showing up somewhere — and in Baltimore, this is clearly the week for Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece to shine, with multiple opportunities to watch rapturously as wooden soldiers and sugar plum fairies dance and cavort onstage. The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker, a spectacle straight out of the composer’s homeland, will be at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick PAC, 12 N. Eutaw St., for performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 13; noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 14. $49-$140.50. france-merrickpac.com. At Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will join with the acrobats and aerialists of Troupe Vertigo for Cirque Nutcracker, set for 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15. $17.50-$75. (Also 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $17.50-$75.) bsomusic.org. A “fresh spin” on the revered tale, made for the Baltimore School for the Arts in the ’90s, will be performed at the school, 712 Cathedral St., at 5 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 14. $20. bsfa.org. And for those looking to save some money, a free performance by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland of selections from “The Nutcracker” will be offered at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, 400 Cathedral St. prattlibrary.org.
92Q’s Winterfest
A rap lineup guaranteed to heat even the coldest of near-winter nights, with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Philly’s own Meek Mill. 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $55-$250. royalfarmsarena.com.
The Hive Vintage & Handmade Winter Holiday Market
More than 50 vendors from Maryland and elsewhere will be offering their vintage and handmade gifts and home decor for the holidays (and beyond). Don’t forget to soak up some atmosphere while you’re there: The weekend will include live music and carolers, food and drink (including food trucks and a cocktail bar), a wreath-making workshop and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13-15 at Mary’s Land Farm, 4979 Sheppard Lane in Ellicott City. $7.50-$10. honeybee-home.com.
‘Adorned: African Women and the Art of Identity’
An exhibition of two dozen works from sub-Saharan Africa, dating to the 19th and 20th centuries, when women were creating “works in clay, cloth, and beads, stitching and firing the art of everyday life.” Includes pieces from Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Chad. Opens Dec. 11 and remains on display through June 19, 2020, at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. Free. artbma.org.
Baltimore Santa Crawl
Mark the season with an all-access pass to at least 10 of Fells Point’s finest bars. Your ticket includes $3 beers, $3 rail drinks, $4 holiday shots, a souvenir holiday mug, raffles and more. Ho ho ho. 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14. $15-$40. baltimoresantacrawl.com.
‘The Wiz’
“Ease on Down the Road” with Dorothy, the Scarecrow and more of Oz’s finest. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 12, plus 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Dec. 30 and Jan. 9, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at ArtsCentric, 2600 N. Howard Street. $36-$38. artscentric.org.
Masquerade Ball: Winter Wonderland
A formal affair (no ugly sweaters, please!), with music provided by DJ BeeReal, plus an open bar, door prizes, 50/50 raffle and more. Billed as “A Grown and Sexy Event,” which should tell you something. 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Columbus Center, 701 E. Pratt St. $65-$75. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
USS Torsk 75th Commissioning Anniversary Ceremony
Built at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, and commissioned on Dec. 16, 1944, the submarine USS Torsk sank the last enemy vessels of World War II, then was used as a training submarine until 1968; it has been in Baltimore since 1972. The 1 p.m. Dec. 14 ceremony will feature a short program, guest speakers and onboard kids activities. Free. Guests can visit the sub at the Inner Harbor’s Pier 3, off of Pratt Street, throughout the day for $7.50. Event name on facebook.com.
Under $500 Opening Reception
A marketplace featuring “affordable and original works of art” (which explains the “Under $500” tag). In most cases, you’ll get to meet the artists, who doubtless will be pleased you’re giving their work a good home. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 14 at Maryland Art Place, 218 W. Saratoga St. $25-$30. mdartplace.org.
Union Square Cookie Tour of Historic Homes
Since 1985, the homes of this Southwest Baltimore neighborhood have been throwing open their doors for the holidays, offering tours and (more importantly) home-baked cookies. Is this a great tradition or what?! Noon-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8, beginning at 401 Hollins St. $15-$25. Tickets through eventbrite.com.