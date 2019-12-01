Long gone, but never forgotten, the King is everywhere, and rarely more than on this special weekend, when Elvises (Elvii?) from throughout the land flock to Baltimore for song, dance, camaraderie and all the Burning Love anyone would possibly ask for. Festivities at Charm City’s own Heartbreak Hotel (aka the Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St.) begin Dec. 6 with a kickoff party set for 7 p.m.-11 p.m., then get started for real on Dec. 7 with Dinner With Elvis (6 p.m.-9 p.m.), followed by the main event, from 4 p.m.-2 a.m.: five levels of live Elvis music, featuring at least 15 tribute bands and 15 tribute artists (and, new this year, an Elvis Wedding Chapel, where couples can enter wedded bliss or renew their vows in the presence of one of The King’s surrogates. The weekend wraps with Dec. 8′s Brunch With Elvis, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $60-$85. And as always, thank you, thank you very much. nightof100elvises.com.