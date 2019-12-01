Washington Monument lighting
Baltimore’s tallest Christmas tree (at 178.5 feet), and we suspect the only one made of marble, gets all lit up for the holidays. But the lighting is only the beginning of the festivities, as the surrounding Mount Vernon area finds itself transformed into a holiday village with food and drink (from nearly 20 vendors and food trucks), photos with Santa and more. That includes music from Funsho, OrchKids, the City College Choir and the Morgan State Choir, plus giveaways courtesy of Horseshoe Casino. Sponsored by Downtown Partnership. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Mount Vernon Place. Free. godowntownbaltimore.com.
Dru Hill
Baltimore’s favorite (and most successful) R&B group, with original members Sisqo and Nokia, plays a Home for the Holidays concert at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, 1525 Russell St. 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $46-$77. caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore.
MICA’s Art Market
Artists both established (that would be the alumni and faculty) and rising (those would be the students) at the Maryland Institute College of Art offer up examples of the beauty and wonder they can create. Four floors of possibilities, from more than 275 artists representing the best MICA has to offer. Lots of possible Christmas presents, plus stuff you’d doubtless like to have for yourself. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at MICA’s Brown Center, 1301 W. Mount Royal Ave. Free admission, with 15 percent of all sales going to scholarships for returning undergraduate students. mica.edu.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale of ghosts, a miser named Scrooge and the possibility of redemption, re-imagined in a Victorian Baltimore setting. Preview at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 ($19), then performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-22, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19 and 23, 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 21-22 and 24 at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 S. Calvert St. $19-$69. chesapeakeshakespeare.com.
2019 Short Film Slam: Round V Championships
After four elimination rounds, the surviving 12 short films (culled from an initial international lineup of about 50) will be shown, with the audience then voting for its favorite. Among the competitors, “mixed martial artist Domenic Porcari’s Harry Potter-inspired fantasy drama ‘The Magic Words,’ Steve Anderson’s quirky romantic comedy 'The Secret Lives of Teachers’ and award-nominated director Makeba Ross’ domestic drama ‘Countervail.’” 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 7 at Motor House Baltimore, 120 W. North Ave. $10. motorhousebaltimore.com.
′Strive’ and 'By Any Means Necessary: Stories of Survival’
Two Baltimore premieres: “Strive” watches as high schooler Kalani Johnson (JoiStaRR), whose dream is getting accepted at Yale, works to overcome the challenges of growing up in the projects. “By Any Means Necessary” is a short documentary in which some of Baltimore’s squeegee kids get to tell their story. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 (5:30 p.m. VIP reception) at The Charles, 1711 N. Charles St. $10-$100, with proceeds benefiting renovations to the Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
Dollar or Less Days
A great way to celebrate the holidays and maybe soak in a little culture while you’re at it. Dec. 7-8, museums throughout Baltimore will be offering admission for free or just $1. The list includes free access to the American Visionary Art Museum (Dec. 7 only) and Maryland Historical Society, $1 admission to the Maryland Science Center, National Aquarium, Reginald F. Lewis Museum (Dec. 7 only), Historic Ships in Baltimore, Christmas Village in Baltimore, Port Discovery Children’s Museum (Dec. 8 only), Star-Spangled Banner Flag House & Museum, Jewish Museum of Maryland (Dec. 8 only), and Top of the World on the 27th floor of the World Trade Center. For details, including hours and ticketing restrictions, go to godowntownbaltimore.com.
Mannheim Steamroller
The Christmastime staple performs their massively successful 1984 album "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" in full. Whatever did we do for holiday music before these folks arrived? 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $46-$95. modell-lyric.com.
B&O’s Magical Holiday Express: Tidings in Transit
This year’s holiday celebration at the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 E. Pratt St., highlights four regions the fabled B&O Railroad traveled through, featuring local treats and traditions from each. Runs Dec. 2-31, with Week 1 beginning in Ohio, then moving to West Virginia for Week 2, western Maryland for Week 3 and Baltimore for Week 4. Includes train rides with Santa or Frosty Dec. 7-22, plus music and dance performances Dec. 7, 8 and 14, and maybe the city’s coolest model railroad display. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $12-$20, free for kids under 2, with an additional charge for train rides. borail.org.
Night of 100 Elvises
Latest Entertainment
Long gone, but never forgotten, the King is everywhere, and rarely more than on this special weekend, when Elvises (Elvii?) from throughout the land flock to Baltimore for song, dance, camaraderie and all the Burning Love anyone would possibly ask for. Festivities at Charm City’s own Heartbreak Hotel (aka the Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St.) begin Dec. 6 with a kickoff party set for 7 p.m.-11 p.m., then get started for real on Dec. 7 with Dinner With Elvis (6 p.m.-9 p.m.), followed by the main event, from 4 p.m.-2 a.m.: five levels of live Elvis music, featuring at least 15 tribute bands and 15 tribute artists (and, new this year, an Elvis Wedding Chapel, where couples can enter wedded bliss or renew their vows in the presence of one of The King’s surrogates. The weekend wraps with Dec. 8′s Brunch With Elvis, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $60-$85. And as always, thank you, thank you very much. nightof100elvises.com.