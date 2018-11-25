Holiday prep, TU's funniest and Elvis, Elvis, Elvis — the best of Baltimore's A&E scene this week

Night of 100 Elvises

There’ll be a buncha buncha gyrating Elvises flocking to Baltimore this weekend, as this annual tribute to The King turns 25 with a schedule guaranteed to satisfy even the most devoted fan. The adulation for Mr. Presley and those who remain obsessed with him begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 with a kickoff party in the Maryland Room at the Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St., followed at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 by the main event — five levels of live Elvis music, from more than 60 performers (so far; there may be more to come). Includes Dinner with Elvis at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and Brunch with Elvis at 10 a.m. Dec. 2. Man, there’s gonna be some good rockin’ on Baltimore Street. $55-$85. nightof100elvises.com. And thank you, thank you very much.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer

Towson University’s funniest alum returns to the city (sorta) where it (kinda) all began. Funny stuff, guaranteed. 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome. 12 N. Eutaw St. $50-$150. france-merrickpac.com.

‘A Wonder in My Soul’

Best friends, in a neighborhood beset with crime and the specter of gentrification, debate whether they should move, in a drama set against the backdrop of a Baltimore beauty shop. Opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 (in previews through Dec. 5) and runs Tuesdays-Sundays through Dec. 23 at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Center St. $20-$74. centerstage.org.

Wes Moore: 'The Human Consequences of Bad Politics'

Wes Moore: ‘The Human Consequences of Bad Politics’

The host of WYPR’s “Future City” talks about “the real life effects of poor public policies and their impact extending far beyond the borders of Baltimore city.” Followed by a Q&A. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway, 5 W. North Ave. $20-$25. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

Old Tyme Christmas

Fells Point launches its holiday celebration with caroling (2 p.m.-5 p.m.), a tree lighting (5:30 p.m.), a parade of lighted boats (6 p.m.) and other festiveness. Kicks off at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 with St. Nick’s arrival via tugboat, then continues until 7 p.m. Free admission. fellspointmainstreet.org.

The Wrecks

The band described by Billboard as “a punk rock combination of Jet and The Black Crowes” performs songs from their most recent EP, “Panic Vertigo,” plus music from their 2016 debut, “We Are The Wrecks.” Also on the bill: Badflower and Deal Casino. 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. $16.50-$20. baltimoresoundstage.com.

Joshua Bell

Joshua Bell

The renowned American violinist joins the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for a program of music from Rimsky-Korsakov, Vaughan Williams, Saint-Saëns and Ravel. 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $35-$95. bsomusic.org.

Light Up Belvedere Square

All sorts of deals, courtesy of the vendors at Belvedere Square, plus carols, lights and a 7 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the square, 529 E. Belvedere Ave. Free. belvederesquare.com.

‘The Accident Bear’

Bowie State University instructor Bob Bartlett’s “time-bending romantic comedy,” set in the laundromat where he did his laundry while living in Annapolis, is performed in that very laundromat! Not something you get to see everyday. Opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, then runs 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 p.m. Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22 at The Laundromat on Maryland Avenue, 74 Maryland Ave. $25. bob-bartlett.com.

Paul Reed Smith Band

Paul Reed Smith Band

Maryland’s own premier guitarist leads his band (including Greg Grainger on drums, Gary Grainger on bass, Michael Ault and Bill Nelson on guitars and Mia Samone on vocals) in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St. in Annapolis. Ticketholders are also invited to attend master classes in bass, drums, vocals and guitar, set for 1:30 p.m. that afternoon. $30 (includes the master classes, as long as space is available). marylandhall.org.

