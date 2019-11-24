The epic struggle for prep football supremacy between Loyola Blakefield and Calvert Hall closes its first century with the annual Thanksgiving Day contest. The teams seem fairly evenly matched this year, with Calvert Hall ranked 10th in The Sun’s prep poll, Loyola 11th, so the game promises to be a good one. And where else, outside of Plymouth Rock, can you celebrate so much history on Thanksgiving morning? 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium, 7500 Osler Drive. $10, tickets available through loyolablakefield.org or calverthall.com.