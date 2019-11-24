Miracle on 34th Street
Baltimore’s most high-voltage holiday celebration gets turned on at 6 p.m. Nov. 30, then remains illuminated evenings through Dec. 31. Catch The Avenue in Hampden in all its glory, complete with hubcap Christmas trees, brightly glowing Mr. Bohs and rooftop Santas. Clearly, this is the season to be merry and, especially, bright. The lights in the 700 block of W. 34th St. will be flicked on nightly around 5:45. Plug in 720 W. 34th St. to your GPS. christmasstreet.com.
Festival of Trees
A perfect one-stop shop for the most wondrous of holiday decor — the inventively decorated trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses and other holiday staples of the Festival of Trees are back for a 30th edition. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $7-$16, with proceeds benefiting the Kennedy Krieger Institute. festivaloftrees.kennedykrieger.org.
Turkey Bowl 100
The epic struggle for prep football supremacy between Loyola Blakefield and Calvert Hall closes its first century with the annual Thanksgiving Day contest. The teams seem fairly evenly matched this year, with Calvert Hall ranked 10th in The Sun’s prep poll, Loyola 11th, so the game promises to be a good one. And where else, outside of Plymouth Rock, can you celebrate so much history on Thanksgiving morning? 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium, 7500 Osler Drive. $10, tickets available through loyolablakefield.org or calverthall.com.
‘Men on Boats’
A bunch of 19th-century explorers make their way through the Grand Canyon in playwright Jaclyn Backhaus’ comedic take on explorer John Wesley Powell’s storied expedition. Oh, and there’s not a single man in the cast. Opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 22 at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (except for Nov. 30), plus 2 p.m. Dec. 18. $20-$74. centerstage.org.
Ten – A Tribute to Pearl Jam
Until these Rock & Roll Hall of Famers come back around on tour, here’s the next best thing. Close your eyes, and see if you can hear Eddie Vedder. 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $12-$17. ramsheadlive.com.
The Jonas Brothers
The reunited one-time teen idols, winding down their Happiness Begins tour (their biggest ever), bring the hits to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Expect a set list stretching back to their Disney Channel days (their Madison Square Garden show in August included, at fans’ request, their first single, “Please Be Mine”) to this year’s big single, “Sucker.” 7 p.m. Nov. 30. $63.95-$203.95. royalfarmsarena.com.
Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K
Get a head start on burning off those Thanksgiving-dinner calories by participating in this annual 5K run or walk, set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 and sponsored by the Y in Central Maryland. Choose from seven starting points: Baltimore (900 E. 33rd St.), Arnold (1209 Ritchie Highway), Bel Air (50 W. Broadway), Ellicott City (4300 Montgomery Road), Perry Hall (4375 Ebenezer Road), Towson (600 W. Chesapeake Ave.) and Westminster (1601 Washington Road). $5-$45. Proceeds benefit children and families who cannot afford to participate in Y programs. ymdturkeytrot.org.
American Indian Heritage Day
The Piscataway Indian Museum & Cultural Center hosts this all-ages celebration, featuring crafts and cultural presentations, archery and hatchet-throwing demonstrations, an interactive musical dance program and education about the Piscataway culture and its deep roots in Maryland. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Historic London Town & Gardens, 839 Londontown Road in Edgewater. $3-$12, free for kids 3 and under. historiclondontown.org.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Riffing off their documentary film “A Trip to Cuba,” one of America’s true jazz stalwarts offers an evening “that brings together the sounds of New Orleans jazz and the rhythm and soul at the heart of Cuban music.” 8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. bsomusic.org.
Holiday Train Garden & Santa Pictures
Check out one of the area’s finest holiday train gardens, and get your kids’ picture (or maybe yours?) taken with the estimable Mr. Claus. The garden will be up and running 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, plus Dec. 27 and 29-30, at the Fire Museum of Maryland, 1301 York Road in Lutherville. Santa photo ops are set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14. $7-$15 museum admission, free for kids under 2. firemuseummd.