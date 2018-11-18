Lights, trees and a Thanksgiving Turkey (Bowl) — the best of Baltimore's A&E scene this week

Festival of Trees

Shopping for the perfect Christmas tree (and already decorated, too!), wreath, gingerbread house or holiday staple has never been more inspirational. This benefit for the Kennedy Krieger Institute has been a must-go since 1990, for 2018 offering more than 150,000 square feet of holiday decor, plus music, food, vendors (such gift ideas!) and, naturally, Santa himself. Organizers say it’s the largest such event on the East Coast, and we’re not gonna doubt it. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23-24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $6-$16, free for kids 4 and under. festivaloftrees.kennedykrieger.org.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Columbia's Symphony of Lights opens Nov. 22 at Symphony Woods Columbia's Symphony of Lights opens Nov. 22 at Symphony Woods (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Symphony of Lights

Speaking of local holiday traditions, Columbia’s Symphony Woods gets all lit up with more than 100 illuminated displays (300,000 LED lights!) celebrating everything that makes the season so joyous. Drive through, and be merry. Opens Nov. 22, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Dec. 30 (plus Dec. 24 and 25, closed Dec. 2) at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway. $25 per car, benefits Howard County General Hospital. hcgh.org/symphonyoflights.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Hampden's Miracle on 34th Street turns on the lights Nov. 24. Hampden's Miracle on 34th Street turns on the lights Nov. 24. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Miracle on 34th Street

And speaking of distinctly Baltimore traditions, the fine folks of Hampden will once again be gussying up their houses with holiday finery of every kind — the brighter and more imaginative, the better — beginning Nov. 24. The display is high-wattage, eye-grabbing and heartwarming. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1; the lights stay on all night Christmas and New Year’s eves. 34th Street, east of Falls Road. christmasstreet.com.

Turkey Trot

Get a little ahead of the game working off those Thanksgiving pounds with this charity 5K run, trot or stroll at Ys throughout Central Maryland, including Baltimore, Arnold, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Perry Hall, Towson and Westminster. Registration is $5-$40; even your pooch can run, for $15. 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. ymdturkeytrot.org.

Crack the Sky

Long one of Baltimore’s favorite bands, John Palumbo and the boys treat their fans to an acoustic performance and autograph session (signing copies of their new LP, “Living in Reverse”) at The Sound Garden, 1616 Thames Street in Fells Point. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24. “The Sound Garden” on facebook.com.

/ HANDOUT Kansas will be playing their 1978 "Point of Know Return" album in its entirety Nov. 24 at the Lyric. Kansas will be playing their 1978 "Point of Know Return" album in its entirety Nov. 24 at the Lyric. (/ HANDOUT)

Kansas

The band’s best-selling “Point of Know Return” album, performed in its entirety. So if hearing “Dust in the Wind” performed live is on your bucket list … 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $35-$125. modell-lyric.com.

Pocket Bells

The Baltimore indie rockers and favorites at WTMD play Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St. Also on the bill: Del Florida and Kid Brother. 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $10-$12. themetrogallery.net.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun The 99th Turkey bowl, pitting Calvert Hall against Loyola Blakefield, is set for Thanksgiving morning at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium. The 99th Turkey bowl, pitting Calvert Hall against Loyola Blakefield, is set for Thanksgiving morning at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Turkey Bowl

For the 99th time, Loyola Blakefield takes on Calvert Hall in football, in one of Baltimore’s premier (and longest-standing) Thanksgiving traditions. The Dons still lead in the series, 49-41-8, but The Hall’s Cardinals have won four in a row and eight of the past nine. Plus, the Cards come in ranked second (as of last week) in The Sun’s prep poll with a 10-1 record, while the Dons are unranked at 6-3. One thing’s for sure — the competition will be heated. Always is. 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at Johnny Unitas Stadium at Towson University, on Auburn Drive. calverthall.com or loyolablakefield.org.

Bazaart Holiday Art Market

If you’ve ever wandered the American Visionary Art Museum and wished you could have some of the art they display there, this may be as close as you’ll ever get, as a few score regional artists and craftspeople offer up their creations for sale. There’s always some amazing stuff here, and if you won’t buy it for yourself, buy it for a friend. Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the museum, 800 Key Hwy. Free. avam.org.

Disney / “Ralph Breaks the Internet” opens in theaters Nov. 20. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” opens in theaters Nov. 20. (Disney /)

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

The video-game characters from Disney’s 2012 “Wreck-It Ralph” are back, fighting once again to keep the Sugar Rush arcade game working. With the voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson and others. In theaters Nov. 20.

