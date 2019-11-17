A taste of Germany and a heaping dose of holiday spirit opens at the Inner Harbor, 501 Light St., with a preview weekend Nov. 23-24 before opening for the season on Thanksgiving. An annual waterfront tradition, this re-creation of an indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market includes plenty of merchants offering all manner of holiday-themed items (maybe a few new ornaments for the Christmas tree are in order?), plus plenty of food and drink (with the largest mulled wine selection in its history), kids’ activities, even a 65-foot Ferris wheel. Hours for the opening weekend are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. both days, with free admission. Regular hours, beginning Nov. 28 and running through Christmas Eve, are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with special hours (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve (closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17). Admission to the outdoor garden is free; admission to the heated indoor tent is $5 on weekends (free for those under 18), $1 Dec. 7-8, free other days (and opening weekend, Nov. 30-Dec. 1). baltimore-christmas.com.