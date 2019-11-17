Christmas Village opens
A taste of Germany and a heaping dose of holiday spirit opens at the Inner Harbor, 501 Light St., with a preview weekend Nov. 23-24 before opening for the season on Thanksgiving. An annual waterfront tradition, this re-creation of an indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market includes plenty of merchants offering all manner of holiday-themed items (maybe a few new ornaments for the Christmas tree are in order?), plus plenty of food and drink (with the largest mulled wine selection in its history), kids’ activities, even a 65-foot Ferris wheel. Hours for the opening weekend are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. both days, with free admission. Regular hours, beginning Nov. 28 and running through Christmas Eve, are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with special hours (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve (closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17). Admission to the outdoor garden is free; admission to the heated indoor tent is $5 on weekends (free for those under 18), $1 Dec. 7-8, free other days (and opening weekend, Nov. 30-Dec. 1). baltimore-christmas.com.
‘A Drag Queen Christmas’
Outrageousness and Christmas don’t always go together, but maybe it’s time they did. Contestants from the VH1 reality show bring their Naughty tour to the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave., complete with costumes, back-up dancers, splashy performances and more fabulousness. Hosted by Nina West. 8 p.m. Nov. 22. $35-$150. modell-lyric.com.
Grown Up Field Trip: The Force
A ‘Star Wars’-themed night at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St., includes a Chewbacca Roar Competition, the chance to build your own LED light saber, an engineering challenge involving moving Ewoks from tree to tree and more. With beer, wine and cocktails for sale. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $30, ticket price includes one free drink. mdsci.org.
‘She Stoops to Conquer’
Oliver Goldsmith’s 18th-century comedy of mistaken identities and misplaced affections, all played out during a day at Squire Hardcastle’s country house (which some think of as an inn, a key plot point of the play). Opens with a pay-what-you-can preview at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S. Anne St., then runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15, with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $20. fpct.org.
Viva Verismo!
Maryland Opera’s second season of grand opera opens with a program featuring selections from “Cavalleria rusticana," “Tosca,” “Pagliacci,” “L’arlesiana,” “Adriana Lecouvreur” and “Andrea Chénier.” Featuring the voices of the Metropolitan Opera’s Amy Shoremount-Obra, Maryland favorite Colleen Daly, Spinto tenor Dane Suarez, Peabody graduate Peter Scott Drackley, the Metropolitan Opera’s Stephen Gaertne and others. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Sanctuary at the Cambridge School, 6200 N. Charles St. $50. marylandopera.org.
Dance Theatre of Harlem
The celebrated dancers from one of the most influential and beloved ballet companies of the past half-century bring their 50th Anniversary tour to the Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University, 2201 Argonne Drive. 8 p.m. Nov. 23. $45-$65. murphyfineartscenter.org.
Fluid Movement’s 20th Birthday Galapalooza
Two decades of swimming pool-based “Performance for the People!” Who woulda thunk it? Celebrate with an evening of food and drink (including a special punch!), performances, a dance party, photo booth, craft stations and more. 8 p.m. (7 p.m. for VIPs)-11 p.m. Nov. 23 at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Hwy. $100-$120. fluidmovement.org.
Vintage Holiday Market
Looking to make this one a holiday season for the ages? here’s a good place to start, as some of Maryland’s finest antique dealers offer up vintage barware, glassware and linens for your holiday table. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Maryland Historical Society, 201 W Monument St. Free. (Early access 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 22, $40.) mdhs.org.
Hops & Vines
Finally, the chance to enjoy all the delights of Port Discovery without having to put up with all those pesky kids! An adults-only evening, complete with beer and wine from local breweries and wineries. Light fare, too, so no need to go hungry. Perfect for those oldsters who have yet to experience the re-imagined museum that opened back in June, following a $10.5-million redesign. 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Port Discovery Children’s Museum, 35 Market Place. $50. portdiscovery.org.
Matt & Kim
The Brooklyn-based indie pop duo celebrate 10 years since the release of their breakthrough album, “Grand.” 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. $30. ramsheadlive.com.