A 'Fiddler,' some pioneering women and the holiday season is upon us: the best of Baltimore's A&E scene this week

Baltimore’s holiday season unofficially kicks off with the opening of this seasonal German-inspired marketplace, complete with all manner of gifts, decorations and other festiveness — more than 50 local and international merchants, plus lots of food opportunities, too, with German schnitzel, Belgian fries, Hofbräu beer, warm mulled wine and more. Perfect for getting you into the spirit of the season. A preview weekend is set for Nov. 17-18 at West Shore Park, 501 Light St., then it opens for the season on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22. Opens 11 a.m. daily, closes 7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays (5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve), 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (closed Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, 10-11). Closes for the season Dec. 24. baltimore-christmas.com.

‘Flickering Treasures: Rediscovering Baltimore’s Forgotten Movie Theaters'

Scores of vanished movie theaters from the city’s past are showcased in this exhibit based on Baltimore Sun photographer Amy Davis’ invaluable book, “Flickering Treasures.” Includes more than 70 photographs (Baltimoreans could once choose from nearly 120 movie theaters; you might be surprised how many of the buildings are still standing, though their screens went dark long ago), plus architectural fragments, theater ephemera and personal stories. If the exhibit lives up to the book, you’re in for a treat. Opens Nov. 17 and runs through Oct. 14, 2019, at the National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW in Washington. $7-$10 museum admission. nbm.org.

Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers

A series showcasing silent-era women filmmakers (you might be surprised how many there were) kicks off at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 11 (with an encore at 7 p.m. Nov. 13) with “’49-’17,” a 1917 Western about a miner looking to re-create the glory days of the California gold rush. More film screenings, including works from such pioneers as Lois Weber, Alice Guy-Blache and Dorothy Davenport, are scheduled through Dec. 9. mdfilmfest.com.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Tevye, his five willful daughters and the struggles of life in an early-20th century Russian shtetl are put to music (“Tradition!”) in this Tony winner that was once the longest-running play in Broadway history. 8 p.m. Nov. 13-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 17, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. $99-$250.50. france-merrickpac.com.

‘Drunk Shakespeare Part II’

The Bard, performed while soused. 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Single Carrot Theatre, 2600 N. Howard St. $10. singlecarrot.com.

Laughter is the Best Medicine II

The Johns Hopkins Office of Cultural Affairs presents an evening of laughs courtesy of eight Baltimore comics: Mariel Farhi, Beth Haydon, Abby Mello, Mike Moran, Anna Phillips, Bryan Preston, Rab Razzak and Mike Smith. With music from DJ C-Ross. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the West Lecture Hall of the Wood Basic Science Building, 725 N. Wolfe St. Free. Event name on facebook.com.

An Evening with the ’83 Orioles

This time 35 years ago, we were celebrating the Birds’ third World Series title; who knew those series appearances, much less wins, would prove so elusive in the future? Members of that championship team — Cal, Eddie, Jim Palmer, Ken Singleton and at least a dozen others — will be on hand for a cocktail hour, dinner, guest speakers, silent and live auctions and just tons of great baseball memories. And Brooks Robinson will be there, too, which is a treat every Baltimore sports fan should savor. 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel, 202 E. Pratt St. $150. baberuthmuseum.org.

Off the Cuff: Copland Symphony No. 3

Marin Alsop leads a performance of, and offers insight into, the symphony that brought us “Fanfare for the Common Man” and so much more great music. 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. Also 8:15 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90. bsomusic.org.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

One of the most venerable acts in Southern rock brings its Street Survivors Farewell Tour to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. May be your last chance to hear “Freebird” performed live by the band responsible for it. RIP, Ronnie Van Zant. 7 p.m. Nov. 16. $33.50-$203.50. royalfarmsarena.com.

Baltimore Whiskey Festival

Offering samplings of more than 100 whiskies from around the world, plus gourmet food, seminars conducted by whiskey and scotch experts and music to imbibe by. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 15 at The Assembly Room, 316 Guilford Ave. $69-$89. bmorewhiskey.com.

