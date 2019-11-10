Disney’s 'Aladdin’
A young boy, a beautiful princess, a scheming government official, a devoted genie and a magic carpet — they’re all here, the characters that made the 1992 animated Disney film so memorable. Only this time, they’re live on stage. And then there are the songs, including the mega-popular “A Whole New World.” Opens at 8 p.m. Nov. 13, then runs 8 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 19-23, 25-27 and 29-30, 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 16, 23, 29 and 30, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24, 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. $52-$161. france-merrickpac.com.
Chris Young
The Grammy-nominated country star and “Nashville Star” alum (he won Season 4, as we’re sure you remember) brings his Raised On Country tour to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Most likely, he’ll be bringing all the hits, including a string of No. 1′s: “The Man I Want to Be,” “Voices,” “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “Tomorrow” and “You.” We know he’ll be bringing along some guests: Eli Young Band and Matt Stell. 7 p.m. Nov. 15. $44.75-$70. royalfarmsarena.com.
‘Pippin’
A theatrical troupe puts on a play about a young prince, looking to add some spice to his life, and his father, who’s too distracted to pay Prince Pippin much heed (which proves a big mistake). It’s all very grand and very theatrical, with the actors frequently breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience directly. Staged by the Senior Acting Ensemble of the Baltimore School for the Arts. 7 p.m. Nov. 14 and 16, 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22, 3 p.m. Nov. 16 and 23 at the school, 712 Cathedral St. $5-$10. bsfa.org.
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23
Chinese conductor Xian Zhang leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in Chen Yi’s “Antiphony,” inspired by the antiphonal singing of South China’s Zhuang minority; the Mozart concerto, featuring Tchaikovsky Competition silver medalist George Li; and Prokoﬁev’s Fifth Symphony. 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. Also 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90. bsomusic.org.
‘Humbug: The Great P.T. Barnum Séance & Traveling Museum’
As a tribute to one of the greatest showmen of all time, a Victorian-era larger-than-life figure for whom stretching the truth was only the beginning, magician David London presents “an intimate evening of storytelling, time travel, curiosity, wonders, impossibilities, manifestations, exaggerations, unbelievable truths, fake news & alternative facts.” 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at the Carroll Mansion, 800 E. Lombard St. $25-$60. Tickets through brownpapertickets.com.
Roundtable Discussion: Baltimore 1968
Former Black Panther Eddie Conway and former teacher and lifelong activist Ralph Moore discuss their experiences in 1960s Baltimore, with Dominique Hazzard, a food justice and youth empowerment activist, as moderator. Sponsored by the Billie Holiday Project for the Liberation of Arts and the Center for Social Concern at Johns Hopkins University. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St. $10-$12. lewismuseum.org.
‘A Tribute to Ken Burns and the History of Country Music’
You’ve seen the TV show, now hear more of the music. The Roots Cafe presents Mark Brine and Doug Stevenson, performing music from some of the key figures in Burns’ landmark 16-hour documentary series. Host Geoffrey Himes will discuss his own interviews with Burns, director Dayton Duncan and others. 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at An die Musik Live, 409 N. Charles St. $10. andiemusiklive.com.
Cindy Blackman Santana
An accomplished jazz drummer who can more than hold her own in the world of rock, as her frequent work with her husband, the great Carlos Santana, vividly proves. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Keystone Korner Baltimore, 1350 Lancaster St. $25-$35. keystonekornerbaltimore.com.
Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo
Time to pick up a few proof U.S. coin sets, maybe some 1920s paper money or a few gold coins (if you’re kinda wealthy and really into the coin-collecting thing). If you’re a veteran collector, perhaps this is the show where you’ll finally break down and buy that 1909-S VDB Lincoln penny you’ve been longing for, for years. If you’ve been thinking about getting into coin collecting, here’s the perfect place to find out if it’s for you (especially since admission is free). Includes workshops, specialty sessions and kids’ activities. Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. whitman.com.