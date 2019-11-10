Time to pick up a few proof U.S. coin sets, maybe some 1920s paper money or a few gold coins (if you’re kinda wealthy and really into the coin-collecting thing). If you’re a veteran collector, perhaps this is the show where you’ll finally break down and buy that 1909-S VDB Lincoln penny you’ve been longing for, for years. If you’ve been thinking about getting into coin collecting, here’s the perfect place to find out if it’s for you (especially since admission is free). Includes workshops, specialty sessions and kids’ activities. Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. whitman.com.