Maryland Irish Festival
In case you didn’t know, the luck o’ the Irish carries over way beyond St. Patrick’s Day, as this annual celebration of the Free State’s Irish heritage proves. Immerse yourself in Irish culture, feast on Irish food (bangers and colcannon and plenty more), listen to Irish music performed by regional and international acts and have yourself a pint or two of Irish beer (delicious, even if it isn’t green). Lots of kids’ activities, too, including bouncy castles! 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 8, noon-11 p.m. Nov. 9, noon-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $10-$15 daily. irishfestival.com.
Lit City
As Brilliant Baltimore, the combined Light City/Baltimore Book Festival, continues at the Inner Harbor and beyond through Nov. 10, those in the mood for a genuine good time of a party should check this out: with DJ Cory T spinning the tunes and an open bar with beer, wine and cocktails making sure everyone’s thirst is quenched, the (for this night at least) colorfully lit tunnel that carries St. Paul Street under the Orleans Street Viaduct will host Baltimore’s flashiest good time, complete with lights synced to the music, adult glow-in-the-dark games, roving entertainment and food from Sobo Cafe, Cazbar, Roy’s Restaurant, HomeSlyce Pizza Bar and other local restaurants. Sponsored by the Downtown Partnership. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 8. $40. godowntownBaltimore.com.
The Lewis Annual Gala
Baltimore’s museum showcasing Maryland African American history and culture hosts its annual big-time bash, complete with cocktail reception, a seated dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a Light Up the Night after-party beginning at 8:30 p.m., with music provided by DJ Tanz. This year’s gala honors Baltimore philanthropists Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown. 5:30 p.m.-midnight Nov. 9 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St. $150-$275. lewismuseum.org.
‘Space Kümité’
For 300 years, a spaceship sent from a dying Earth has been looking for a new place to call home. Generations have come and gone, and an uneasy on-board peace has been maintained, thanks largely to the Kümité, “a ritualistic ceremony of zero-G fighting, epic singing, and biting insults.” But as the journey continues and events play out, tensions grow even worse, and even the Kümité may not be enough. The Baltimore Rock Opera Society (BROS) presents an interactive performance, where audiences decide which faction wins out and how the play ends; sounds like a pretty spectacular production. 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, with additional performances at 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 16 and 21-23, 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Peabody Heights Brewery, 401 E. 30th St. $20. baltimorerockopera.org.
Gotta Dance!
Learn a few things about jazz dance, salsa, line dancing or hip hop/funk, then show off what you learned on the dance floor. An adults-only evening where two left feet are “encouraged and welcome.” 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Baltimore School for the Arts, 712 Cathedral St. $40. bsfa.org.
Black Violin
Classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) are joined by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes for a blend of classical and hip-hop that’s been dubbed “classical boom." Sounds like something you need to hear for yourself. 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $58.50-$68.50. Tickets through ticketmaster.com.
Starrcast IV
Baltimore’s been a hotbed of professional wrestling for decades, so what better place for this pro wrestling fan convention than Charm City? Beginning with a 6 p.m. happy hour at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, 6526 Holabird Ave. in Dundalk, on Nov. 7, and wrapping with a 10 a.m. Nov. 10 Halloween Hangover Brunch & Cosplay Contest, also at Jimmy’s, wrestling fans can gather, socialize, shop, hear from some of the greats, maybe even get a selfie or two with the likes of Ron Simmons, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Great Muta, SCU, Riho, Darby Allin, Joey Janela, MJF, Private Party, Nyla Rose, Sammy Guevara and more AEW (All Elite Wrestling) talent. Shows, meet-and-greets and other events are scheduled for Nov. 8-9 at Rams Head Live, 34 Market Place. Passes for Friday and Saturday are $49-$79; tickets for individual events and meet-and-greets run $19-$149, with various multi-event packages available for $179-$899. starrcast.com.
A Night of Love: Featuring Jeffrey Osborne & Peabo Bryson
Two masters of R&B, with careers (and hits) going back to the ′70s, take to the stage at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. 8 p.m. Nov. 8. $41.50-$96.50. modell-lyric.com.
Doubling Down Against Diabetes
A black-tie Casino Night, complete with table games, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more, with proceeds benefiting the American Diabetes Association. Food and an open bar, too, so no need to go hungry. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 8 at The QG, 31 S. Calvert St. $90-$160. theqg.com.
‘From Mansions to Museums: The Mount Vernon Neighborhood, 1919-2019’
Latest Entertainment
Lance Humphries, executive director of the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy, introduces his audience to the last century of one of Baltimore’s toniest neighborhoods. Begins in 1919 — not coincidentally, the year in which the Maryland Historical Society took up residence in the Enoch Pratt House there. Part of the Francis Scott Key Lecture Series. 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the society, 201 W. Monument St. $50. mdhs.org.