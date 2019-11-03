Baltimore’s been a hotbed of professional wrestling for decades, so what better place for this pro wrestling fan convention than Charm City? Beginning with a 6 p.m. happy hour at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, 6526 Holabird Ave. in Dundalk, on Nov. 7, and wrapping with a 10 a.m. Nov. 10 Halloween Hangover Brunch & Cosplay Contest, also at Jimmy’s, wrestling fans can gather, socialize, shop, hear from some of the greats, maybe even get a selfie or two with the likes of Ron Simmons, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Great Muta, SCU, Riho, Darby Allin, Joey Janela, MJF, Private Party, Nyla Rose, Sammy Guevara and more AEW (All Elite Wrestling) talent. Shows, meet-and-greets and other events are scheduled for Nov. 8-9 at Rams Head Live, 34 Market Place. Passes for Friday and Saturday are $49-$79; tickets for individual events and meet-and-greets run $19-$149, with various multi-event packages available for $179-$899. starrcast.com.