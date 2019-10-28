Brilliant Baltimore
Together for the first time, two of Baltimore’s premier festivals in one glorious, 10-day fall run. The illuminated brilliance of Light City, with 18 works of lighted art spread along the Inner Harbor, mostly along Pratt Street but also near the Maryland Science Center, includes such sure-to-be-crowd-pleasers as DiscoBug, at the corner of Pratt and Light streets (seriously, who could resist a revolving, mirror-bedecked VW Beetle, accompanied by a DJ spinning tunes guaranteed to keep your booty shaking?); Between the Lines, in the water at Pier 5, a group of lighted, water-based rods that react to movement; and Loop, on land at Pier 5, a seven-piece interactive sculpture complete with fairy-tale images and music. Then there’s the literary brilliance of the 24th Baltimore Book Festival, with workshops, book sales, panel discussions, displays, readings and appearances from more than 100 authors, including Carla Hall, Hill Harper, Sam Talbot, Barbara Bourland, Nnedi Okorafor and Marita Golden. Lots of music, too, plus food and drink, and the chance to enjoy Baltimore in (literally) its best light. Noon-10 p.m. Nov. 1-3, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 4-10 along Pratt and Light streets, from roughly Rash Field to President Street. Free (although scheduled events with various authors are available for $35-$250). brilliantbaltimore.com.
World Oddities Expo
Promising “a thriving metropolis of peculiarities,” organizers of this day-long compendium of the weird and unusual promise tons of amazing things to see and do (including “artifacts of antiquity and mystery,” which we’re definitely keen to check out), plus a marketplace, live entertainment and classes on such things as taxidermy, insect pinning and owl pellet dissection. Tattoos, too, and a drawing to own a real human skull (other than your own, of course). 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St. $20, $45-$225 for the weekend, plus additional charges for certain events. woetothee.com.
Movie with Orchestra: ‘Ghostbusters’
Who ya gonna call? Why, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, of course. Led by L.A.-based conductor and composer John Ross Jesensky, the BSO performs Elmer Bernstein’s score for the 1984 comedy classic, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as ghost hunters looking to save New York from the evil machinations of Gozer the Gozerian, a truly nasty piece of work. Also stars Sigourney Weaver, Ric Moranis and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. A classic. Members of Charm City Ghostbusters will be in the lobby beforehand to pose for selfies and otherwise ensure ghosts are kept at bay. (Too bad Ray Parker Jr. won’t be there to sing the movie’s theme song.) 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $20-$80. bsomusic.org.
‘The Knight of the Burning Pestle’
As a theatrical troupe attempts to put on a play centering on the trials and tribulations of a lovelorn London merchant, a couple from the audience insist that the play be made more relatable to their own circumstances ― perhaps by casting their own apprentice, Rafe, in a key role? Rafe’s clearly the man for the role; why, he can even quote Shakespeare! Parody, satire and delicious tomfoolery, straight out of the 17th century (written by Francis Beaumont, it was first performed in 1607). “This play is insanely bawdy,” promises the Baltimore Shakespeare Factory, which will be performing it at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 1-24 at The Great Hall Theater at St. Mary’s Community Center, 3900 Roland Ave. $19-$24 (pay-what-you-will Nov. 1, $10 student nights Nov. 8-9). baltimoreshakespearefactory.org.
Westminster Hall’s Tombstones and Catacombs
Baltimore’s most deliciously creepy Halloween tradition, as the 18th-century graveyard and catacombs of Westminster Hall — including the burial place of a certain Mr. E.A. Poe — welcome visitors with theatrical readings, live music, refreshments and more. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Westminster Hall and Burying Ground, 519 W. Fayette St. $3-$10. westminsterhall.org.
‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’
A demented doctor uses a sleepwalker under his control to do his evil bidding. With a twist-ending that’s been catching audiences unawares for nearly a century (it was released in 1920), this classic of German expressionism from director Robert Wiene is the wellspring from which so much of movie horror flowed. With a score performed live by the Occasional Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the 2640 Space, 2640 St. Paul St. $20-$30. occasionalsymphony.org.
Baltimore Craft Beer Festival
Celebrate the Free State’s malts and hops, with more than 50 Maryland craft breweries, from Cumberland’s 1812 Brewery to Baltimore’s own Waverly Brewing Co., plus food trucks, crafts vendors and live music. Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St. $10-$60. baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com.
Inner Harbor Ice Rink opens
Time to get out those ice skates and start girding yourself for the onset of really cold weather, as the Inner Harbor’s most welcome winter tradition returns for yet another season, this one thanks to a $115,000 grant from the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds. The season kicks of at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 with an opening ceremony that includes live music, sweet treats and hot cocoa, plus free skating for the first 100 kids; then runs through Jan. 20 at 201 E. Pratt St., between the Harborplace pavilions. Noon-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. $9-$10, plus $4 skate rental. innerharboricerink.org.
Randy Rainbow Live
An evening of musical parodies and political spoofs, from one of the best. 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. $57-$67.50. france-merrickpac.com.
Howard County Crafts Spectacular
More than 270 crafters, selling examples of all the things they do so well. Hey, Christmas is coming... Plus magic shows at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road in West Friendship. $5, free for kids under 10; $7 for multi-day passes. atozcrafts.net.