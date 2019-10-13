Baltimore Comic-Con
The joys of super-powered beings and panel-by-panel storytelling are celebrated through panel discussions, celebrity appearances, the opportunity to meet with scores of artists and writers, cosplay galore and a dealers’ room filled with people anxious to sell you that final issue of “Wonder Woman” you need to complete the collection. Baltimore’s is that rarest of modern comic-book conventions, where the focus is still squarely on the comic books. So face front, hero, and enjoy. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $25-$35 per day, $65-$165 for three-day passes. baltimorecomiccon.com.
Interactive Movie Night: ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Time to do the “Time Warp,” again. That’s right, sing, dance, raise umbrellas and otherwise cavort to the best movie musical ever made about alien (from outer space) transvestite mad scientists and the creatures they bring to life. The 1975 movie stars Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, future Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and Meat Loaf, on a motorcycle. With host Betty O’Hellno, who will ensure a good time for all. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 (a relatively safe PG-13 evening is promised), 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 (sorry, gotta be 18 or over) at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $12-$18. creativealliance.org.
Russian Festival
As Baltimore’s Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church celebrates its centennial, join its priests, parishioners and friends for the 46th Russian Festival, filled with food (be sure to try the Vishnovaya Babka, or cherry bread), dance (featuring the Samovar Russian folk music ensemble, among others), merchandise (we’re betting there will be more-than-a-few nesting dolls), cultural exhibits and more. Be sure to bring your balalaikas along. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 18, noon-9 p.m. Oct. 19, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the church, 1723 E. Fairmount Ave. $2 (free until 6 p.m. Oct. 18). russfest.org.
Baltimore Running Festival
Run until you can’t run any more, and then run some more, as the Baltimore Marathon and associated races take to the streets of Charm City. The marathon starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at Paca and Camden streets, with runners winding their way through the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and Lake Montebello before the fleetest-of-foot start arriving at the McKeldin Square finish line around two-and-a-half hours later (walkers can participate as well, although you gotta finish in seven hours or less). There’s also a half marathon beginning at 9:45 a.m., a 5K at 7:30 a.m. (both at Pratt and Light streets), plus a team relay beginning at 8 a.m. (Paca and Camden streets). Registration is $55-$280, but watching (and cheering) anywhere along the course is absolutely free. thebaltimoremarathon.com.
Maryland Home & Garden Show
Take advantage of the expertise of more than 300 exhibitors, all determined to make your homes and gardens look as fabulous as possible. And then there’s the show’s special guest, author Boyce Thompson, with 10 “awesome new cutting edge products for the high-tech home” — including a security drone and a weeding robot. Be the envy of all your neighbors! 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 18-20 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $3-$9, free for kids under 6. mdhomeandgarden.com.
‘Beetlejuice’
Michael Keaton’s loony demon dominates what may still be director Tim Burton’s best movie. With Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a dead couple who really don’t want to leave their house, and a young Winona Ryder as the Goth teen-aged daughter in the family that’s moved in. 7 p.m. Oct. 15 as part of Spooky Tuesdays in the Wyman Park Dell, North Charles and 29th streets. Free. wymanparkdell.org.
‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’
New York and Maryland playwright Keenan Scott II’s new drama watches as seven men, with names including Anger, Lust and Passion, work their way through a Brooklyn day. “I thought about the emotions that I go through, of feeling angry, lustful, depressed,” Scott told syracuse.com on the occasion of the play’s world premiere at Syracuse Stage last month, “and I realized these are not thoughts and emotions that are unique to me, but something that all human beings go through and feel. As you journey through this piece, you will see that these men are multifaceted.” Tuesday-Sunday through Nov. 10 at Center Stage, 700 N. Charles St. $20-$74. centerstage.org.
Twenty One Pilots
The wide-ranging duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun bring their Bandito tour to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. 7 p.m. Oct. 15. $43.50-$83.50. royalfarmsarena.com.
Ledisi: Nina and Me
The Grammy-nominated singer pays tribute to one of her main influences, the great jazz vocalist Nina Simone. Features a mix of classical, jazz, and rhythm and blues. 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $41.50-$91.50. modell-lyric.com.
Baltimore School for the Arts Alumni Homecoming Concert
Latest Entertainment
The Schaefer Ballroom of the BSFA, 712 Cathedral St., will be turned into a cabaret for this night of jazz from some of the school’s most esteemed alums. The first half of the evening will feature an alumni jam, led by faculty member Anoa Green (Class of ’00), while the second half will showcase the Tim Green Alumni Jazz Ensemble, with Green ('00), Eddie Hrybyk (’06), Chris Frick (’14), Allen Branch (’08), and Brandon Woody (’16). 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $20. bsfa.org.