Run until you can’t run any more, and then run some more, as the Baltimore Marathon and associated races take to the streets of Charm City. The marathon starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at Paca and Camden streets, with runners winding their way through the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and Lake Montebello before the fleetest-of-foot start arriving at the McKeldin Square finish line around two-and-a-half hours later (walkers can participate as well, although you gotta finish in seven hours or less). There’s also a half marathon beginning at 9:45 a.m., a 5K at 7:30 a.m. (both at Pratt and Light streets), plus a team relay beginning at 8 a.m. (Paca and Camden streets). Registration is $55-$280, but watching (and cheering) anywhere along the course is absolutely free. thebaltimoremarathon.com.