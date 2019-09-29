Things to do in Baltimore this week: Doors Open Baltimore, Free Fall Baltimore, International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and more

Ever wonder what some of Baltimore’s coolest buildings look like on the inside? Here’s the perfect chance to find out. Charm City’s architectural showpieces are throwing their doors open, inviting the general public to come on in and marvel. Enjoy access to more than 50 buildings, both new and old, from the 414 Light Street Apartments (built in 2018) to Zion Lutheran Church, 400 E. Lexington St. (built 1807). So many others to choose from, including the fabulous Arch Social Club (1912), 2426 Pennsylvania Ave., with its painted ladies above the doorway; the stately and magnificent George Peabody Library (1878), 17 E. Mount Vernon Place; and the old Eastern Avenue Sewage Pumping Station (1912), 751 Eastern Ave., once site of the Baltimore Public Works Museum and soon to reopen as the Public Works Experience. And best of all, admission to all the sites is free. Most buildings will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5, with select buildings open for guided tours on Oct. 6. Check out doorsopenbaltimore.org for a complete schedule and sites listing.