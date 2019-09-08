Things to do in Baltimore this week: Defenders’ Day, Pratt Library reopening, Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention and more

The 205th anniversary of the Battle of Baltimore and the bombardment of Fort McHenry, when Baltimoreans may very well have saved the U.S. from once again becoming a British colony, is celebrated at the place where (most of) it happened: Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, 2400 E. Fort Ave. The fun kicks off with a 7 p.m. Sept. 13 parade, featuring the Fort McHenry Guard, living historians and National Park Service rangers, from the foot of Hull Street in Locust Point to the fort. Sept. 14 offers family-friendly activities at the fort from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., followed by an evening of music, photo ops with U.S. Army soldiers, living history presentations and a flag-raising, all culminating in an 8:25 p.m. fireworks display. The program of family-friendly activities returns on Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission to the grounds and visitor center is free; admission to the fort itself is $15, free for kids under 16, and for everyone Sept. 14 after 4 p.m. nps.gov/fomc.