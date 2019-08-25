Things to do in Baltimore this week: Billie Holiday Arts & Music Festival, Baltimore Comedy Festival and more

Billie Holiday Arts & Music Festival
The great Billie Holiday and the historic Pennsylvania Avenue arts scene, once the rival of anything Harlem or anywhere else could offer, will be commemorated with a parade, films, music and other events highlighting the immortal African-American entertainers who once played the area. The celebration begins Aug. 30 with a 7:30 p.m. outdoor screening of 1972′s “Lady Sings the Blues,” with Diana Ross in her Oscar-nominated turn as Holiday, at the Robert C. Marshall Field, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. The celebration really kicks into gear at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 with a Cadillac Auto Parade, featuring vintage cars plus marching bands, dance troupes, steppers and more, beginning at Pennsylvania and North avenues, then heading south to Dolphin Street. From noon-7 p.m., a performance stage at the Marshall field will feature artists performing jazz, funk, gospel and whatever else will get the audience moving. Other events, including films, art and history exhibits and kids’ activities, are set for venues throughout the area. Free. historicupton.com.
Baltimore Art, Antique & Jewelry Show
Hundreds of exhibitors, from both the U.S. and abroad, will be offering all sorts of beautiful (and usually expensive, but there’s no charge to look) vintage items, plus art to inspire and jewelry to knock your eyes out. Amazing stuff. Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 30-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $20, tickets good for all days. baltimoresummershow.com.
Baltimore Comedy Festival
Laughs of all sorts, whether through performances, art, showcases, panel discussions or podcast recordings, will be offered at Baltimore venues as funny folk from all over gather for this third annual celebration of what tickles our funny bones. More than 20 events — including a free opening ceremony set for 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Motor House, 120 W. North Ave — are planned through Sept. 2, many of them free. Festival headquarters is at the Motor House, with other venues including the Mercury Theater, 1823 N. Charles St.; Zissimos Bar, 1023 W. 36th St.; The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St.; The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St.; and more. A free closing ceremony is set for 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at The Sidebar, 218 E. Lexington St. Tickets and a full schedule: baltimorecomedyfestival.com.
Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival
Black women filmmakers are spotlighted, with screenings of more than 50 feature films and shorts, including narratives, documentaries, music videos, web series, experimental films and more. Kicks off with an 8 p.m. Aug. 30 showing of director Numa Perrier’s “Jezebel,” the story of two sisters, both working at a phone sex site, exploring their relationship as well as their sexuality. Screenings continue through Sept. 1 at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway, 5 W. North Ave. Tickets for individual films or series are $15; day and festival passes run $85-$165. bfsfilmfest.com.
Joey DeFrancesco Trio
Jazz organ from a modern-day King of Swing, celebrating the release of his new album, “In The Key of the Universe.” 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31 at Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. $20-$35. keystonekornerbaltimore.com.
CM.BALL
Is it a party? Is it a “community-based arts project?” Happily, it’s both: performances from Trillnatured, Kotic Couture, Strange Attractor, Ducky Dynamo and Mack Scott, plus projection artists, panel talks, an art walk, tea lounge, games and “a ton of craft vendors.” 2 p.m. Aug. 31 through 2 a.m. Sept. 1 at The Bambou Complex, 229 N. Franklintown Road. $20-$40. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
138th Maryland State Fair
The best days of every Maryland summer run through Sept. 2, so if you haven’t had the chance to experience the cows, the giant pumpkins, the rides, the horse racing and the deliciousness to be had at the Maryland Foods Pavilion, get to it. Premier concerts on the racetrack infield feature LOCASH (Aug. 30) and Night Ranger (Aug. 31). Reserved seat tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concerts are $25, but just coming in to listen is included with your fair admission; you can even bring a blanket if you want. Fair hours are 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily (some parts of the fair may open later) at the state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $5-$10, free for kids 5 and under. marylandstatefair.com.
Mary J. Blige & Nas
Two giants of hip hop and R&B bring their Royalty tour to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. 7 p.m. Aug. 29. $55.99-$256. royalfarmsarena.com.
Vampire Weekend
Not a celebration of blood-sucking undead, but nearly as good: the Grammy-winning indie rockers who brought us “A-Punk,” Horchata" and “Diane Young.” Also appearing: blues phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. $39.50-$89.50. merriweathermusic.com.
Maryland Renaissance Festival
An annual revelry for lords and ladies anxious to relive the Elizabethan Age. Enjoy music, dance, a dab of royalty, even a joust or two. Verily, a good time awaits, even if you haven’t boned up on your Shakespeare. For the full effect, costumes are available for rental. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20 (plus Sept. 2) at the festival grounds, 1821 Crownsville Road in Annapolis. $9-$27, free for kids under 7. rennfest.com.