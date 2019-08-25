Things to do in Baltimore this week: Billie Holiday Arts & Music Festival, Baltimore Comedy Festival and more

The great Billie Holiday and the historic Pennsylvania Avenue arts scene, once the rival of anything Harlem or anywhere else could offer, will be commemorated with a parade, films, music and other events highlighting the immortal African-American entertainers who once played the area. The celebration begins Aug. 30 with a 7:30 p.m. outdoor screening of 1972′s “Lady Sings the Blues,” with Diana Ross in her Oscar-nominated turn as Holiday, at the Robert C. Marshall Field, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. The celebration really kicks into gear at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 with a Cadillac Auto Parade, featuring vintage cars plus marching bands, dance troupes, steppers and more, beginning at Pennsylvania and North avenues, then heading south to Dolphin Street. From noon-7 p.m., a performance stage at the Marshall field will feature artists performing jazz, funk, gospel and whatever else will get the audience moving. Other events, including films, art and history exhibits and kids’ activities, are set for venues throughout the area. Free. historicupton.com.