Things to do in Baltimore this week: Maryland State Fair, The Wallflowers, Arts in the Park and more

138th Maryland State Fair
The best days of every Free State summer are back, offering horse racing, a carnival midway and rides, agriculture and livestock exhibits, vendors galore and, of course, almost every conceivable kind of food. Check out the Extreme Dogs Shows (these are some talented pups), the Classic & Muscle Cars Under the Stars Show (6 p.m. Aug. 25) and the big-name concerts (Hanson Aug. 23, the Marshall Tucker Band Aug. 24, LOCASH Aug. 30 and Night Ranger Aug. 31; all shows start at 7:30 p.m.). But don’t forget the traditional stuff — the Ferris Wheel, the giant pumpkins, the egg hatchery and cow milking, the basketball toss, the candy apples and, of course, the horse races on Timonium’s 5/8-mile track (Aug. 23-25 and Aug. 30-Sept. 2). Truly, there is so much fun to be had... 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Aug. 22-Sept. 2 (some parts of the fair may open later) at the state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $5-$10, free for kids 5 and under. marylandstatefair.com.
The Wallflowers
Jakob Dylan and his band bring “One Headlight” and their other hits to Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. 8 p.m. Aug. 23. $33. ramsheadlive.com.
St. Elizabeth Summer Carnival
Sure, you might be able to find live music, a flea market, kids’ zone, cornhole, game wheels, a beer garden, even a pie-eating contest elsewhere. But zipline rides through Patterson Park? Only here, at this festival sponsored by St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 24 in the park, near the Baltimore Street and Lakewood Avenue entrance. Free. stlizbmore.org.
Arts in the Park
Pore over the work of area artists (maybe buy a piece or two), listen to live music (from singer-songwriter Ellis Woodward and Fast as Lightning) and sample food from local food trucks. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn Park. Free. chesapeakearts.org.
‘The Way Out’
Quarry Theatre presents an “original devised piece of theatre” looking at suicide from all its many aspects, from why people do it to what we can learn from the tragedies. 8 p.m. Aug. 23-24 and 29-31, 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $15-$20. theatreproject.org.
Michael Feinberg Quintet
New York-based jazz bassist Feinberg, once described by spinner.com as a “musical prodigy turned evil genius” (which certainly sounds promising), is joined by Noah Preminger on saxophone, Ian Froman on drums and Benito Gonzalez on piano. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at An die Musik, 409 N. Charles St. $10-$22. andiemusiklive.com.
Revive! Divine Food + Divine Beer
This “high-end beer and food pairing event” takes beers from 16 Maryland breweries and pairs them with food from some of the area’s best chefs and restaurants. Attendees can vote for their favorite pairing. In addition, winners of the 2019 Maryland Craft Beer Competition will be announced. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Shrine of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road in Ellicott City. $125. marylandbeer.org.
Live & Bush
Alt rock reigns, as York, Pennsylvania’s finest are joined by England’s Bush for their Altimate tour. Also appearing: Our Lady Peace. 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. $60-$220. livenation.com.
2nd Anniversary Celebration of the Havre de Grace Opera House
One of Harford County’s art showplaces celebrates its second birthday on Aug. 18 with a free noon screening of the enchanting (and Oscar-winning) 1956 French film “The Red Balloon,” about the friendship between a boy and his balloon. At 4 p.m., a concert featuring Forest Hill’s Somethin’ Borrowed band will include songs by a range of artists “from Billy Strayhorn to Maroon 5.” $5. The Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave. hdgoperahouse.org.