Things to do in Baltimore this week: Maryland State Fair, The Wallflowers, Arts in the Park and more

Chris Kaltenbach
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The 138th Maryland State Fair runs Aug. 22-Sept. 2 in Timonium.
The 138th Maryland State Fair runs Aug. 22-Sept. 2 in Timonium. (Courtesy photo, Capital Gazette)

138th Maryland State Fair

The best days of every Free State summer are back, offering horse racing, a carnival midway and rides, agriculture and livestock exhibits, vendors galore and, of course, almost every conceivable kind of food. Check out the Extreme Dogs Shows (these are some talented pups), the Classic & Muscle Cars Under the Stars Show (6 p.m. Aug. 25) and the big-name concerts (Hanson Aug. 23, the Marshall Tucker Band Aug. 24, LOCASH Aug. 30 and Night Ranger Aug. 31; all shows start at 7:30 p.m.). But don’t forget the traditional stuff — the Ferris Wheel, the giant pumpkins, the egg hatchery and cow milking, the basketball toss, the candy apples and, of course, the horse races on Timonium’s 5/8-mile track (Aug. 23-25 and Aug. 30-Sept. 2). Truly, there is so much fun to be had... 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Aug. 22-Sept. 2 (some parts of the fair may open later) at the state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $5-$10, free for kids 5 and under. marylandstatefair.com.

The Wallflowers play Rams Head Live on Aug. 23.
The Wallflowers play Rams Head Live on Aug. 23. (STEPHEN DANELIAN)

The Wallflowers

Jakob Dylan and his band bring “One Headlight” and their other hits to Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. 8 p.m. Aug. 23. $33. ramsheadlive.com.

St. Elizabeth Summer Carnival

Sure, you might be able to find live music, a flea market, kids’ zone, cornhole, game wheels, a beer garden, even a pie-eating contest elsewhere. But zipline rides through Patterson Park? Only here, at this festival sponsored by St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 24 in the park, near the Baltimore Street and Lakewood Avenue entrance. Free. stlizbmore.org.

Arts in the Park is Aug. 24 at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park.
Arts in the Park is Aug. 24 at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park. (Handout)

Arts in the Park

Pore over the work of area artists (maybe buy a piece or two), listen to live music (from singer-songwriter Ellis Woodward and Fast as Lightning) and sample food from local food trucks. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn Park. Free. chesapeakearts.org.

‘The Way Out’

Quarry Theatre presents an “original devised piece of theatre” looking at suicide from all its many aspects, from why people do it to what we can learn from the tragedies. 8 p.m. Aug. 23-24 and 29-31, 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $15-$20. theatreproject.org.

Michael Feinberg Quintet

New York-based jazz bassist Feinberg, once described by spinner.com as a “musical prodigy turned evil genius” (which certainly sounds promising), is joined by Noah Preminger on saxophone, Ian Froman on drums and Benito Gonzalez on piano. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at An die Musik, 409 N. Charles St. $10-$22. andiemusiklive.com.

The Revive! Divine Food + Divine Beer festival is Aug. 24 at the Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City.
The Revive! Divine Food + Divine Beer festival is Aug. 24 at the Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City. (Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images)

Revive! Divine Food + Divine Beer

This “high-end beer and food pairing event” takes beers from 16 Maryland breweries and pairs them with food from some of the area’s best chefs and restaurants. Attendees can vote for their favorite pairing. In addition, winners of the 2019 Maryland Craft Beer Competition will be announced. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Shrine of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road in Ellicott City. $125. marylandbeer.org.

Live performs with Bush at MECU Pavilion on Aug. 24.
Live performs with Bush at MECU Pavilion on Aug. 24. (AMY HERZOG / THE MORNING CALL)

Live & Bush

Alt rock reigns, as York, Pennsylvania’s finest are joined by England’s Bush for their Altimate tour. Also appearing: Our Lady Peace. 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. $60-$220. livenation.com.

2nd Anniversary Celebration of the Havre de Grace Opera House

One of Harford County’s art showplaces celebrates its second birthday on Aug. 18 with a free noon screening of the enchanting (and Oscar-winning) 1956 French film “The Red Balloon,” about the friendship between a boy and his balloon. At 4 p.m., a concert featuring Forest Hill’s Somethin’ Borrowed band will include songs by a range of artists “from Billy Strayhorn to Maroon 5.” $5. The Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave. hdgoperahouse.org.

