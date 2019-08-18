Things to do in Baltimore this week: Maryland State Fair, The Wallflowers, Arts in the Park and more

The best days of every Free State summer are back, offering horse racing, a carnival midway and rides, agriculture and livestock exhibits, vendors galore and, of course, almost every conceivable kind of food. Check out the Extreme Dogs Shows (these are some talented pups), the Classic & Muscle Cars Under the Stars Show (6 p.m. Aug. 25) and the big-name concerts (Hanson Aug. 23, the Marshall Tucker Band Aug. 24, LOCASH Aug. 30 and Night Ranger Aug. 31; all shows start at 7:30 p.m.). But don’t forget the traditional stuff — the Ferris Wheel, the giant pumpkins, the egg hatchery and cow milking, the basketball toss, the candy apples and, of course, the horse races on Timonium’s 5/8-mile track (Aug. 23-25 and Aug. 30-Sept. 2). Truly, there is so much fun to be had... 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Aug. 22-Sept. 2 (some parts of the fair may open later) at the state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $5-$10, free for kids 5 and under. marylandstatefair.com.