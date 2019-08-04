Things to do in Baltimore this week: AFRAM, Moonrise Festival, Hootie & The Blowfish and more

AFRAM Festival
Baltimore celebrates its African-American heritage with two days (remember 2017, when it was reduced to just a single day? Not a good idea) including food, music, cultural and community exhibits and tremendous amounts of hanging out together and having fun. This year’s musical performances include (on Saturday) Rick Ross, Sevyn Streeter, Quincy, Christian Combs, Justin Combs and Niko Brim, plus (on Sunday) Teddy Riley, Dru Hill, Kiana Lede, Guy and Wreckx-n-Effect. Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 10, noon-6 p.m. Aug. 11 in Druid Hill Park, 3001 East Drive. Free. aframbaltimore.com.
Moonrise Festival
More than 60 acts, including many of the best in EDM (featured artists include Illenium, R3HAB, Slushii, Whipped Cream, 12th Planet and more), performing on three stages. Impressive. 11 a.m. Aug. 10 through 11 p.m. Aug. 11 at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave. $115-$175 daily, $169.50-$284 for both days. moonrisefestival.com.
Puppy Days of Summer
A block party celebrating the fabled dog days of summer, complete with pools for swimming, art activities, face painting, pet photos, tennis balls for all (you know who’ll enjoy these the most!), games and more. Maybe your dog will let you come along. 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. Free. creativealliance.org.
Songs of 1969 w/Fractal Cat and Guests
Baltimore’s favorite psychedelic rockers pay tribute to one of the premier years of psychedelia, with an evening of original music, plus covers of songs by the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and others. Guests will include local musicians Jax Martone of Psycho Killers, Quinton Randall, James von Lenz and Kim Gravatt. So groovy, man. 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave in Highlandtown. $15-$21. creativealliance.org.
Hootie & The Blowfish
Darius Rucker and friends, celebrating 25 years since the release of their debut album, “Cracked Rear View,” bring their Group Therapy tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. And that’s not all: Barenaked Ladies is also on the bill. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. $35-$313. merriweathermusic.com.
MD State BBQ Bash
A “barbecue themed street festival” that sounds both delicious and competitive — 50 teams, most from the Mid-Atlantic area, BBQ-ing their way to $12,500 in cash prizes and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Tennessee and The American Royal in Kansas City. And the pros will have company, as more than 40 amateur teams will compete in a Tailgate Challenge for cash, prizes and bragging rights. Includes live music from The Robbie Booth Band, Dillon Carmichael, The Grinders, Chapel Road and Stephanie Quayle. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 9, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 10 in downtown Bel Air, centered at 2 S. Bond St. Free. downtownbelair.com.
Ravens preseason opener
Sure, it’s meaningless, but it’s football, a reassuring sign that the real thing is only weeks away. The Ravens, led by QB Lamar Jackson and featuring more than a few new faces, take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. And unlike during much of the regular season, the chances for snow are nil. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St. $46-$238. Also broadcast on WBAL-TV, Channel 11, WBAL-AM (1090) and 98 Rock (FM 101.5). baltimoreravens.com.
Anne Frank House Virtual Tour
A 15-minute virtual reality tour of the house where Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis during World War II, and where she wrote much of her famous (and tragic) diary. It may be no substitute for visiting the real thing in Amsterdam, but not all of us are lucky enough to be able to get to the Netherlands. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St. $3 (plus $4-$10 museum admission). jewishmuseummd.org.
Outdoor movies
Our area’s fondness for free outdoor movies in the summer continues this week. Columbia’s Lakefront Summer Film Festival, with screenings at the Columbia Lakefront off Little Patuxent Parkway, will be showing Disney’s “Tangled” on Aug. 5 and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp" on Aug. 9, with showtimes at dusk, around 8:15 p.m. (columbiaassociation.org). The Flicks From the Hill series, courtesy of the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway, will feature 1991′s “The Addams Family” on Aug. 8, with a 9 p.m. showtime (avam.org). And Fells Point’s Films on the Pier series, on the Broadway Pier at 900 S. Broadway, will show “10 Things I Hate About You” at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 (series name on facebook.com).
‘Bañera de Flora’
Performance artist Nicoletta de la Brown “assume(s) the role of a lifeguard, monitoring and protecting the galleries of Medieval Art” at the Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St. In what the museum is calling an “endurance performance,” de la Brown will direct visitors through the gallery and perform a bathing ritual using flowers, with the aim of exploring “the connections between historical religious rituals and the habits and patterns of our everyday, modern lives.” 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10. Free. thewalters.org.