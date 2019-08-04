Things to do in Baltimore this week: AFRAM, Moonrise Festival, Hootie & The Blowfish and more

A 15-minute virtual reality tour of the house where Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis during World War II, and where she wrote much of her famous (and tragic) diary. It may be no substitute for visiting the real thing in Amsterdam, but not all of us are lucky enough to be able to get to the Netherlands. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St. $3 (plus $4-$10 museum admission). jewishmuseummd.org.