Things to do in Baltimore this week: Artscape, a Pow Wow, Godsmack and more

It’s fun, it’s for everyone and it’s free — what’s not to love about Artscape, the arts festival that’s been the centerpiece of Baltimore’s summers for more than three decades? This year’s big musical acts, performing on the Main Stage on Cathedral Street near Mount Royal Avenue, are SWV (aka Sisters With Voices) at 7:30 p.m. July 19, the James Brown Dance Party featuring Fred Thomas of James Brown’s band with special guests at 7:30 p.m. July 20, and ska band The English Beat at 5:30 p.m. July 21. Throughout the weekend, Pittsburgh-based Squonk Opera will be presenting “Hand to Hand,” featuring “the largest puppet hands in the world,” accompanied by original music, design and staging. There will also be multiple arts projects, large and small, along with scores of artists showing off and selling their work; free films July 19-20 at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway, 5 W. North Ave.; and performances throughout the day July 20 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Face it: If you can’t find something fun to do here, you’re not trying. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 19-20 (plus Artscape After Hours from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 21 in the Mount Royal Avenue and Cathedral Street, Charles Street, Bolton Hill and Station North Arts & Entertainment District neighborhoods. artscape.org.