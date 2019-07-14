Things to do in Baltimore this week: Artscape, a Pow Wow, Godsmack and more

Artscape
It’s fun, it’s for everyone and it’s free — what’s not to love about Artscape, the arts festival that’s been the centerpiece of Baltimore’s summers for more than three decades? This year’s big musical acts, performing on the Main Stage on Cathedral Street near Mount Royal Avenue, are SWV (aka Sisters With Voices) at 7:30 p.m. July 19, the James Brown Dance Party featuring Fred Thomas of James Brown’s band with special guests at 7:30 p.m. July 20, and ska band The English Beat at 5:30 p.m. July 21. Throughout the weekend, Pittsburgh-based Squonk Opera will be presenting “Hand to Hand,” featuring “the largest puppet hands in the world,” accompanied by original music, design and staging. There will also be multiple arts projects, large and small, along with scores of artists showing off and selling their work; free films July 19-20 at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway, 5 W. North Ave.; and performances throughout the day July 20 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Face it: If you can’t find something fun to do here, you’re not trying. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 19-20 (plus Artscape After Hours from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 21 in the Mount Royal Avenue and Cathedral Street, Charles Street, Bolton Hill and Station North Arts & Entertainment District neighborhoods. artscape.org.
Howard County Pow Wow
Members of tribes including the Haliwa-Saponi, Piscataway, Chickahominy, Rappahannock, Cherokee, Sioux, Iroquois, Lumbee and Navajo will be among the dancers, singers, drummers, artists and craftspersons gathering for this 26th annual opportunity to experience American-Indian culture and learn about their history. Lots of kids’ activities, too, including bow-and-arrow shooting, face painting and storytelling. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. July 20 (with a grand Parade of Nations at noon), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 21 at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road in West Friendship. $6-$9, free for kids 2 and under. howardcountyfairmd.com.
Summer Reggae Wine & Music Festival
If you like wine, and you like reggae, where else would you want to be July 20-21? With tunes from SecondHand, Ras Slick and the Kurlou Reggae Allstars on Saturday, Nkula, Eastern Standard Time and the Image Band on Sunday, plus a constant supply of island foods and (to wash everything down) a steady stream of Linganore wines. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days at Linganore Winecellars, 13601 Glissans Mill Road in Mt. Airy. $20-$25 daily. linganorewines.com.
Godsmack
For all the metal lovers, with Sully Erna’s snarling vocals leading the way. 8 p.m. July 14 at MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. $30-$159.50. livenation.com.
World Heritage Festival
Sample food, culture (a main stage will be filled with performers) and crafts (more than 60 artists will be displaying their work) from all over the world. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20 at West Shore Park, 401 Light St. Free. chiceventsdc.com.
‘The Lion King’
Live-action (well, CGI) version of Disney’s tale of bravery, friendship and living up to your parents’ expectations on the African savanna. With the voices of Keegan-Michael Key, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Beyonce, James Earl Jones and many others. In theaters July 18.
Walker Hayes
Among the Alabama-born country music star’s hits is 2018′s “90′s Country.” See how many of the songs mentioned therein you recognize. Also appearing: Ryan Hurd. 8 p.m. July 19 at Power Plant Live, 34 Market Place. Part of the Hot Country Nights series. $15-$80. powerplantlive.com.
Aimee Mann
The Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter (for the amazing “Save Me,” from 1999′s “Magnolia”) with a style alternately haunting and humorous plays an “all ages matinee” at 1 p.m. July 20 (her show the previous night is sold out) at Rams Head On Stage, 33 West St. in Annapolis. $62. ramsheadonstage.com.
‘Every Day: Selections From the Collection’
An exhibit in the Baltimore Museum of Art’s contemporary collection galleries, focusing on works by 20th- and 21st-century black artists and including the debut of recently acquired pieces from Issac Julien, Melvin Edwards, and Amy Sherald. Opens July 14 with a celebration from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. featuring performances, workshops, and artist talks, then remains on display through Jan. 5, 2020, at the BMA, 10 Art Museum Drive. Free. artbma.org.
‘Easy Rider’
Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson set out to find America from the back of a motorcycle in the film that helped define (and make some people scared of) the ′60s counterculture. Directed by Hopper in a style often imitated, rarely matched. Check it out on the big screen, where it belongs, for its 50th anniversary. 4 p.m. July 14 at the Egyptian 24, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover (also 7 p.m.), and the Regal Snowden Square 14, 9161 Commerce Center Drive in Columbia. Also 7 p.m. July 17 at the same theaters (plus 4 p.m. at the Regal Snowden Square 14). fathomevents.com.