Things to do in Baltimore this week: Caribbean Festival, Shore Leave, outdoor movies and more

Among the most colorful good times of any Baltimore summer, this annual celebration of the islands kicks off at noon July 13 with a parade from the 600 block of 33rd Street to Clifton Park, 2701 St. Lo Drive, with music, dancers, costumes and an infectious energy that’s not to be missed. The festival then runs from noon to 10 p.m. at Clifton Park, with music from The Image Band, Shurwayne Winchester, Pan Masters Steel Band and more. $15. July 14’s Concert & Family Day, also running noon-10 p.m., features Nadia Batson, Super Blue, Sophie Brown and more. $20. Plus, of course, lots of great food and effervescent spirit both days. baltimorecarnival.com.

Shore Leave 41

One of the great fan-run sci-fi conventions, a chance to shop, hobnob, experience, geek out with some of the genre’s biggest talents and otherwise enjoy all the otherworldly delights dreamed up by some of the world’s most fertile imaginations. This year’s guest list includes Lt. Uhura herself, Nichelle Nichols, as well as John Glover (“Shazam!”), Erica Durance and Laura Vanderwoort (“Supergirl”), Anson Mount and Ethan Peck (“Star Trek Discovery”) and more. And if you’re into costuming, there’s always Saturday night’s Masquerade. 2 p.m.-midnight July 12, 10 a.m.-midnight July 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 14 at Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley, 245 Shawan Road. $20-$75 daily, $100 for the weekend. shore-leave.com.

Pitbull

The Miami-born rapper brings his show to Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. Doubt he’ll bring along Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte for a rousing version of “We Are One (Ole Ola),” but you never know... 8 p.m. July 11. $55-$125. merriweathermusic.com.

Flicks From the Hill

Baltimore’s favorite free hillside outdoor film festival returns for another summer, and this season is getting things going with a singalong version of the most popular movie musical of them all. Yes, Federal Hill will be alive July 11 with “The Sound of Music,” and all who show up are encouraged to singalong to all the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein tunes. The evening begins with a 6:30 p.m. Flicks Premiere Party at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway ($10-$15, free for kids 6 and under), followed at 8 p.m. by a costume parade across the street to Federal Hill Park; the movie is scheduled for 9 p.m. And as a bonus, admission to AVAM is free beginning at 5 p.m. Screenings continue with: “Mommie Dearest” (July 18), “Home Alone” (July 25), “Coraline” (Aug. 1), “The Addams Family” (Aug. 8), “Mrs. Doubtfire” (Aug 15) and “Black Panther” (Aug. 25). avam.org.

Films on the Pier

Also back, one of Fells Point’s signature summer pleasures and Baltimore’s favorite free harborside outdoor film festival, kicking off July 10 with “The Princess Bride,” then continuing Wednesdays through August with “Game Night” (July 17), “Ocean’s 8” (July 24), “Skyscraper” (July 31), “10 Things I Hate About You” (Aug. 7), “Crazy Rich Asians” (Aug. 14), “Captain Marvel” (Aug. 21) and 2018’s “A Star Is Born” (Aug. 28). Movies are shown on the Broadway Pier, 900 S. Broadway, usually beginning around 8:45 p.m. Event name on facebook.com.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Enjoy(?) an evening of decidedly un-wholesome family entertainment, as this unholy duo kick off their 2019 Hell Never Dies tour right here in Baltimore. Gives you that warm feeling, right? 8 p.m. July 9 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $43.50-$103.50. royalfarmsarena.com.

Jonny Lang and JJ Grey & Mofro

An evening of some of the best in American blues rock, especially when you throw in opening act The North Mississippi All Stars. 7 p.m. July 11 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $45-$55. modell-lyric.com.

Crabaret

Feast on Gertrude’s chef John Shields’ best crab dishes, washed down by fine wines and craft brews. And once you're sated, there's live music, dancing and auction items. 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. July 11 in the Sculpture Garden of the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. $100-$2,500, benefits House of Ruth Maryland. hruth.org/crab.

The Marcus King Band

Southern blues rockers, from the wilds of Greenville, S.C., bring their Carolina Confessions tour to Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. Also playing: LITZ. 8 p.m. July 10. $27.50. baltimoresoundstage.com.

Drag Revival

Dee-Dee Derèon hosts performances by Venus Fastrada, Baby & Hazel Dereon, plus special appearances by Whimsy Thrift & Sherry Blossom. Music from DJ Rob G3. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. July 13 at the Hotel Revival Baltimore, 101 W. Monument St. $25, includes dinner and entertainment. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

