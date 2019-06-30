Things to do in Baltimore this week: Parades, fireworks, Cirque du Soleil and more

4th of July Celebration

The area’s most spectacular Independence Day commemoration takes place at the Inner Harbor, beginning at 7 p.m. with a free concert by the U.S. Navy Jazz Band Commodores, performing their repertoire of classic and contemporary hits. But the real celebration comes at 9:30 p.m., with an 18-minute fireworks display, courtesy of the pyrotechnic magicians of Pyrotecnico, choreographed to an array of rousing music (we're betting some John Philip Sousa will be involved). The concert is set for the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, Pratt and Light streets. The fireworks will be launched from a barge in the harbor; the best place to view them is along the Inner Harbor promenade and surrounding areas downtown (Canton, for example, or Locust Point). Happy Birthday, U.S.A. promotionandarts.org.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimo / Baltimore Sun July 4 parades are coming to Towson, Dundalk, Catonsville, Arbutus, Bel Air and Annapolis. July 4 parades are coming to Towson, Dundalk, Catonsville, Arbutus, Bel Air and Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimo / Baltimore Sun)

July 4 parades

Is there a law that says you have to watch a parade on the Fourth of July? No, but in case one is passed before Thursday, here are some of the ones you could check out. Dundalk’s parade starts around 8:15 a.m. at the Logan Village Shopping Center, 3409 Dundalk Ave., then proceeds along Belclare Road, Liberty Parkway, Dunglow, Dunmanway, Shipping Place, Shipway, Admiral Boulevard and Liberty Parkway before ending at Dunmanway (dundalkheritagefair.com). In Towson, the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Burke Avenue and Towsontown Boulevard, then winds along the Bosley Bypass, Allegheny and Washington avenues (towsonparade.com). The Arbutus parade starts at 12:30 p.m. at Elm Road and Oregon Avenue (arbutus.org). The Catonsville parade starts at 3 p.m. at Frederick Road and Montrose Avenue, then proceeds east on Frederick Road and south on Bloomsbury Avenue (catonsvillecelebrations.org). In Bel Air, the parade kicks off at 6 p.m., going from Idlewild and South Main Street to East Gordon Street and North Main Street (belairjuly4.org). Annapolis’ parade is set for 6:30 p.m., beginning at Amos Garrett and West Street, then to Church Circle and down Main Street (visitannapolis.org).

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun The American Visionary Arts Museum's Visionary Pets On Parade is July 4. The American Visionary Arts Museum's Visionary Pets On Parade is July 4. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Visionary Pets on Parade

Lots of four-footed critters, decked out in their gaudiest Fourth of July finery. With trophies awarded for Best Costume, Most Patriotic, Most Visionary Pet, Owner & Pet Lookalikes, Least Likely to Succeed as a Pet, Visionary Pet Tricks and more. Clearly, patriotism knows no species. 9 a.m. July 4 at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. Free. avam.org.

Howard County’s July 4th Fireworks

Food and music beginning at 5 p.m. on the Columbia Lakefront, 10275 Wincopin Circle (feel free to bring your own food, but vendors will be on hand), followed by fireworks beginning around 9:30 p.m. Free. howardcountymd.gov.

Fourth of July Celebration

An afternoon of food and fun, culminating in a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show, is set for 3 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St. in Westminster. $4-$5, $10 per family ($5 per car after 5 p.m.). Rain date July 5. carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org.

Handout photo Cirque du Soleil performs at Royal Farms Arena July 3-7. Cirque du Soleil performs at Royal Farms Arena July 3-7. (Handout photo)

Cirque du Soleil

The acrobats, contortionists and other lithe-limbed gravity defyers of Cirque present “Corteo,” a show springing from the mind of a circus clown imagining his own funeral. Sounds like a glorious spectacle, complete with “a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels.” Performers include 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors. 7:30 p.m. July 3, 5 and 6, 3:30 p.m. July 4-6, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. July 7 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $55-$131. royalfarmsarena.com.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP/Getty Images The Rolling Stones play FedEx Field in Landover July 3. The Rolling Stones play FedEx Field in Landover July 3. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones

The World’s Greatest Rock ’N’ Roll Band (truly, are there any doubters left?), complete with the lead singer with the new heart valve. Sure, it’s only rock ’n’ roll, but what more do you need? 7:30 p.m. July 3 at FedEx Field, 1600 Fedex Way in Landover. $69.50-$1,200. Tickets through ticketmaster.com.

Erik Myers

The Columbia native and winner of a 2005 Funniest Person in Baltimore contest (a mark of distinction if ever there was one) will be cracking funny at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road in Timonium. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. July 5-6. $20, plus two-item minimum. magoobysjokehouse.com.

Marvel Studios / TNS "Spider-Man: Far from Home" opens in theaters July 2. "Spider-Man: Far from Home" opens in theaters July 2. (Marvel Studios / TNS)

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

In this first film of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spidey (Tom Holland) tries taking a vacation abroad, but when you’re being called upon to save the world, it’s tough taking time off. In the post-“Endgame” MCU, is Spider-Man being positioned as the new leader of The Avengers? In theaters July 2.

Diana Ross

One of the greatest singers and performers of this or any generation, a fixture on the American music scene since the 1960s, when she and the Supremes had an unrivaled string of hits (12 times, their songs topped the charts). And her solo work includes classics like “Ain't No Mountain High Enough,” “Touch Me in the Morning” and “Theme from ‘Mahogany’ (Do You Know Where You're Going To).” 7 p.m. June 30 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Sold out, but resale tickets are available through outlets like ticketmaster.com and stubhub.com, beginning around $65. modell-lyric.com.

