Things to do in Baltimore this week: 'Hamilton,' Britfest, Jill Scott and more

‘Hamilton’

The biggest thing to hit Broadway since electric lights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical ode to the Founding Fathers, especially the immigrant from the Caribbean island of Nevis who more-or-less created the American financial system, finally arrives in Baltimore. Come see how warranted all the acclaim is, with a show that includes elements of just about every musical style that’s ever thrived on Broadway. Who knew George Washington — or King George III, for that matter — could carry a tune? Opens with an 8 p.m. show on June 25, then continues through July 21 (no shows on July 4, 8 and 15) at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. $199 -$327.50. Baltimorehippodrome.com.

‘Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History'

University of Maryland historian Richard Bell talks about what ‘Hamilton’ gets right and gets wrong, looks at the process of turning history into mass entertainment and offers his take on what the musical’s success tells us about ourselves and our American culture. 6 p.m. June 27 at the Maryland Historical Society, 201 W. Monument St. $15-$20. mdhs.org.

Britfest

It’s doubtful The Queen or even Meghan Markle will show, but there will be a definite British flavor to all the goings-on, which will include rugby matches, cricket, darts, a Great British Bake tent, a Queen’s Head Pub tent and (we're pretty sure) generous servings of fish and chips. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 29 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $18. strongsidemarketing.com/events/britfest2019.

Chicago

You may not have any idea what the title “25 or 6 to 4” means, but we know you know the tune — hear all those horns blaring inside your head, even as you read this? Hear this and a bunch of other vintage-’70s ear candy — “Saturday in the Park,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” — when Chicago plays MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. 8 p.m. June 26. $33.50-$370. livenation.com.

‘Creating an American Story’

Two immigrants to the U.S., Senai Abella Obang and Hari Maya Dhamala, tell stories of fleeing their homelands and establishing lives here in Baltimore. Followed by a discussion and light refreshments. 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St. $4-$10. jewishmuseummd.org.

Jill Scott

One of Philadelphia’s favorite daughters, the singer-songwriter and actress takes to the stage at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Also appearing: Phony Ppl. 8 p.m. June 28. $97.50-$475. modell-lyric.com.

Joe Rogan

Not sure if there will be any mixed martial arts involved, but at least you know he’ll be funny. 8 p.m. June 29 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $43.50-$89. royalfarmsarena.com.

‘Coming to America’

Eddie Murphy is an African prince going undercover in Queens to find a wife in this 1988 comedy directed by John Landis. Screening for free at 8 p.m. June 27 at Horseshoe Baltimore, 1525 Russell St., as part of GDL Italian by Giada presents Reels & Rosé (in honor of chef Giada De Laurentiis’ grandfather, Dino, a prolific movie producer responsible for more than 150 films). caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore.

Annapolis Pride Festival and Howard County Pride Celebration

More Maryland Pride on display. The Annapolis celebration begins at noon June 29 with a parade along West Street, from Amos Garrett Boulevard to Calvert Street, then continues until 5 p.m. with a festival on West Street between Calvert Street and Church Circle. annapolispride.org. Also on June 29, Howard County’s celebration runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City. howardcountypride.org.

‘Yesterday’

What if there was an alternate timeline where The Beatles never existed, and you were the only one who knew their songs? Well, if you could sing them as your own, you’d probably be proclaimed a genius and be quite the success. Himesh Patel stars in this latest from director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”). In theaters June 27.

