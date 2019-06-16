Things to do in Baltimore this week: Dragon Boat Challenge, Chesapeake Crab, Wine & Beer Festival and more

Baltimore Dragon Boat Challenge

For the 11th year running, the Baltimore Dragon Boat Club hosts a flotilla of more than 20 colorful paddle-propelled craft, powered by teams from Annapolis; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Charlotte, N.C.; New York City; and Washington (and Baltimore, of course). The competition features 500-meter heats, with winners advancing through elimination rounds to the finals. The whole scene looks pretty exotic, not the sort of thing you see in the harbor every day. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 (rain date June 23) along the waterfront promenade at Under Armour Headquarters, 1010 Hull St. in Locust Point. Free. baltimoredragonboatclub.com.

Matt Roth / BSMG The Town Fair, sponsored by the Perry Hall/White Marsh Business Association, is June 22 at Perry Hall High School. The Town Fair, sponsored by the Perry Hall/White Marsh Business Association, is June 22 at Perry Hall High School. (Matt Roth / BSMG)

The Town Fair

Here’s a fair worthy of the name (perhaps more than worthy, as what’s here is definitely more than fair), with food, entertainment, community exhibits, vendors, pony rides, a wildlife show, crafts, kids’ activities and more. Sponsored by the Perry Hall/White Marsh Business Association. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22 at Perry Hall High School, 4601 Ebenezer Road. Free. thetownfair.net.

Chesapeake Crab, Wine & Beer Festival

Some 30,000 steamed crabs will be on hand, along with more than 30 beers, wines and spirits, all in the name of keeping taste buds satisfied — seriously, is there a better way to spend a summer day, at least as far as eating is concerned? Plus live music, arts and crafts, and family-oriented activities. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. June 22 at Harbor Point — Central Plaza, 1310 Point St. $30-$59. mdcrabfest.com.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images for NARAS Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson will be onstage at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 19. Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson will be onstage at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 19. (Maury Phillips / Getty Images for NARAS)

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

The elder statesman (and freest spirit) of country music takes on the American songbook with help from son Lukas and others. And, as if that isn’t enough, you get multiple Grammy winner Krauss, a show-topper all her own. Not a bad show. 7 p.m. June 19 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. $55-$125. merriweathermusic.com.

‘Sylvia’

After 22 years of raising a family in suburbia, Greg and Kate move to Manhattan and adopt a stray dog named (according to her name tag) Sylvia — a move that becomes “a major bone of contention” between the couple. A.R. Gurney’s comedy will be performed by Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre at 3 p.m. June 16, 23 and 30, 8 p.m. June 21, 22, 28 and 29 at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, at the Community College of Baltimore County, Essex campus, 7201 Rossville Blvd. $15-$17. ccbcmd.edu/performingarts.

Dale Robinette / Lionsgate Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay in "Wonder," playing June 21 as part of the Columbia Summer Lakefront Film Festival. Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay in "Wonder," playing June 21 as part of the Columbia Summer Lakefront Film Festival. (Dale Robinette / Lionsgate)

Lakefront Film Festival opens

A summer of outdoor films at the Columbia Lakefront kicks off June 17 with an 8:30 p.m. screening of Disney’s animated “The Princess and the Frog” (2009), then continues June 21 with an 8:30 p.m. screening of “Wonder” (2017), with Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. The free series runs most Mondays and Fridays (plus Sept. 1) through Sept. 7 at the lakefront, 10275 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. Movies begin at dusk, generally around 8:30 p.m. columbiaassociation.org for a complete schedule.

Baltimore Jägermeister Cocktail Competition

Some of Baltimore’s best bartenders show off their best Jägermeister cocktail-making skills, with prizes awarded for Judge’s Favorite, Crowd Favorite, Best Named Cocktail and Most Creative Cocktail. Includes food and drink specials, plus live music from The Pips. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. June 17 at Southern Provisions, 3000 O’Donnell St. Free. Venue name on facebook.com.

Gay Pride Celebration

The all-male 10 Hairy Legs dance company performs five pieces, including one inspired by the 1970s gay club scene (“Andy Warhol’s Bleu Movie”) and another set to Rufus Wainwright’s “Oh What a World” (“Bud”). 8 p.m. June 20-21 at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $20-$25. theatreproject.org.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella Little Simz performs June 21 at the 8x10. Little Simz performs June 21 at the 8x10. (Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella)

Little Simz

The British rapper plays the 8x10, 10 E. Cross St. Also appearing: April + Vista. 8 p.m. doors June 21. $17. the8x10.com.

The Everly Brothers Tribute Father’s Day Show

The father-daughter duo of Jon and Laura Banner (and company) performs such classics as “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Bye Bye Love,” “Cathy's Clown” and more. Includes a special Father’s Day brunch menu. Noon June 16 at the Cabaret at Germano’s, 300 S. High St. $15. germanospiattini.com.

CAPTION The Sensory Friendly Concert at the Peabody Conservatory, presented by The Musical Autist on April 7, included performers with and without autism. (Amy Davis & Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The Sensory Friendly Concert at the Peabody Conservatory, presented by The Musical Autist on April 7, included performers with and without autism. (Amy Davis & Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION R&B's Mario Barrett, perhaps best known for his early 2000s hits and film credits like "Step Up" and "Freedom Writers," has resurfaced in the music world. He now seeks to collaborate with the city of Baltimore, his hometown, for philanthropic purposes. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) R&B's Mario Barrett, perhaps best known for his early 2000s hits and film credits like "Step Up" and "Freedom Writers," has resurfaced in the music world. He now seeks to collaborate with the city of Baltimore, his hometown, for philanthropic purposes. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun