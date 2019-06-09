Things to do in Baltimore this week: Pride 2019, World Refugee Day, 'West Side Story' and more

Pride 2019

Baltimore’s LGBTQ community celebrates itself, its advances and its determination to push on with a weekend of events under the theme “Unity Through Diversity: The Remix.” Highlights include June 14’s Twilight on the Terrace, the Pride Center of Maryland’s largest fundraiser, “a spectacular night of food, fun, and socialization” (7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, $125), June 15’s Pride Parade, beginning at 1 p.m. at Charles and 33rd streets, then heading south to 23rd Street, followed by a Pride Block Party in Station North beginning at 4 p.m., with the main stage at Charles Street and North Avenue; and June 16’s Pride Festival, with food, music, entertainment and kids’ activities, from noon-6 p.m. in Druid Hill Park, between Swann Drive and Sundial Pavilion. baltimorepride.org.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun World Refugee Day will be celebrated June 15 at the Creative Alliance. World Refugee Day will be celebrated June 15 at the Creative Alliance. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

World Refugee Day

Food (Middle Eastern, Mexican and Eritrean cuisine), music, dance, performance and family activities (including piñata-making and face-painting), courtesy of Baltimore’s immigrant and refugee communities. Noon-3:30 p.m. June 15 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. Free. creativealliance.org.

Courtesy CAF AirPower History Tour The B-29 Superfortress FIFI is among the military aircraft that will be at Martin State Airport as part of the CAF AirPower History Tour. The B-29 Superfortress FIFI is among the military aircraft that will be at Martin State Airport as part of the CAF AirPower History Tour. (Courtesy CAF AirPower History Tour)

CAF AirPower History Tour

Five World War II-era military aircraft, including the B-29 Superfortress FIFI (“the premier bomber of World War II”) and the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil (one of only two Liberators remaining, out of more than 18,000 built), will be open for tours and flights, courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. June 12-16 at Martin State Airport, 701 Wilson Point Road in Middle River. $8-$20, free for kids 9 and under (additional charge for airplane flights). airpowersquadron.org.

‘Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical’

The life of the great Marvin Gaye, especially his marriage to Anna Gordy, the sister of Motown founder Berry Gordy and a songwriter and businesswoman in her own right, is told through music, employing 28 songs from the Motown catalog. 8 p.m. June 13-15, 3 p.m. June 15-16 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $25-$75. modell-lyric.com.

Courtesy BSO Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer as Tony in the 1961 film "West Side Story," which will be screened with live accompaniment by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerhoff June 13, 14 and 16. Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer as Tony in the 1961 film "West Side Story," which will be screened with live accompaniment by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerhoff June 13, 14 and 16. (Courtesy BSO)

Movie with Orchestra: ‘West Side Story’

Leonard Bernstein’s landmark score to one of the all-time great musicals (not to mention a movie classic that won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins), Best Supporting Actress (Rita Moreno) and Best Supporting Actor (George Chakiris) for 1961), performed live by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. June 13 and 14, 3 p.m. June 16 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $20-$80. Also 8 p.m. June 15 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $45-$95. bsomusic.org.

Baltimore Wine Fest

Sample more than 160 wines from all over the world (maybe don’t try all of them, but a healthy selection), plus gourmet eats from more than 30 eateries, live music, cooking demos, shopping opportunities and more. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday. Noon-7 p.m. June 15 at Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St. $15-$95. baltimorewinefest.com.

Karl Walter / Getty Images Slightly Stoopid performs June 13 at MECU Pavilion. Slightly Stoopid performs June 13 at MECU Pavilion. (Karl Walter / Getty Images)

Slightly Stoopid

The pride of San Diego brings their reggae-rooted rock to B-more with the How I Spent My Summer Vacation tour. Also on the bill: Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu and HIRIE. 6 p.m. June 13 at MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. $28-$84. livenation.com.

Summer of Champagne Soirée

Baltimore’s Ivy Hotel kicks off what it’s calling its Summer of Champagne with a soiree featuring champagne (of course) and seasonally inspired cocktails, plus oysters, hors d'oeuvres and live music by Funsho. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. June 13 at the hotel’s Magdalena Restaurant, 205 E. Biddle St. $49. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Celebration Concert

Pianist Stanley Cowell performs his “Juneteenth Suite,” written in commemoration of the day in 1865 that the Emancipation Proclamation (which had actually gone into effect more than two years earlier) was finally announced in Texas. 8 p.m. June 15, with a reception following the show, at An die Musik, 409 N. Charles St. $10-$25. andiemusiklive.com.

Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group Opening Day for the Aberdeen Ironbirds is June 14. Opening Day for the Aberdeen Ironbirds is June 14. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Aberdeen Ironbirds Opening Day

The Orioles’ class-A short-season affiliate opens its season with a home game against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Come check out some of those future O’s you’ve been hearing so much about. 7:05 p.m. June 14 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen. $15-$17. milb.com/aberdeen.

