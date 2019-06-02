Things to do in Baltimore this week: HonFest, Florence + The Machine, 'The Play That Goes Wrong' and more

HonFest

Hons from all over (if you have to ask, you’re not one) will be converging on Hampden for this annual celebration of Baltimore’s working-class heroines. Organizers like to call it “Baltimore’s Best Time,” and they may not be exaggerating. Sure, there’s plenty of food, music and performances (from three stages, with a roster that includes David DeBoy, Fluid Movement, Kings of Marigold, Funsho and many others) and a host of vendors. But there’s also those only-in-Baltimore staples: the Li’l Hons, Ms. Honettes and Baltimore’s Best Hon contests. And don’t forget the 5th Annual HONshuck Oyster Shucking Contest (3:30 p.m. June 9). So dig out your cat’s-eye glasses and get in on the fun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 8, noon-6 p.m. June 9 along West 36th Street, east of Falls Road. Free. honfest.net.

Rich Fury / Associated Press Florence + The Machine will be at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 3. Florence + The Machine will be at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 3. (Rich Fury / Associated Press)

Florence + The Machine

The British rockers led by the riveting Florence Welch, with a sound that has been described (pretty accurately) as a cross between “classic soul and midnight-on-the-moors English art rock," bring their High as Hope tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. 7:30 p.m. June 3. Also performing: Blood Orange. $39.50-$375. merriweathermusic.com.

Philippine Festival

Food, games, music, cultural presentations, even a parade, all in celebration of Filipino history and culture. Noon-6 p.m. June 8 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $5, free for kids under 12. katipunan.org.

Jeffrey Daniel / Handout "The Play That Goes Wrong" runs June 4-9 at the Hippodrome. "The Play That Goes Wrong" runs June 4-9 at the Hippodrome. (Jeffrey Daniel / Handout)

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

It’s opening night for “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” and as you might guess from the title of tonight’s production, not much is going as it’s supposed to. Except for the laughter, apparently — what do you expect, from an evening that’s billed as some sort of illegitimate offspring of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python? 8 p.m. June 4-8, 2 p.m. June 8, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 9 at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick PAC , 12 N. Eutaw St. $67-$225. baltimorehippodrome.com.

Eddie B.

America’s funniest ex-teacher brings his I’m Already Professionally Developed tour to the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. 8 p.m. June 8. $29.50-$49.50. modell-lyric.com.

Celebration of Venice

For its last show of the 2018-2019 season, Bach in Baltimore performs Vivaldi’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Concerto for Strings “alla Rustica” and three concerti, “Spring,” “Summer” and “Autumn” from “The Four Seasons,” plus Johann Roman’s Concerto for Oboe D’Amore in D minor. 4 p.m. June 2 at the Church of the Redeemer, 5602 N. Charles St. $25-$27. bachinbaltimore.org.

Caitlin Faw / Baltimore Sun The St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival is June 6-9 at the Greektown Square and Events Center. The St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival is June 6-9 at the Greektown Square and Events Center. (Caitlin Faw / Baltimore Sun)

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival

St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church's annual gift to Baltimore: four days of Greek music, food (think of this as baklava heaven) and culture. Noon-10 p.m. June 6 and 9, noon-11 p.m. June 7-8 at the Greektown Square and Events Center, 701 S. Ponca St. Free. greekfolkfestival.com.

Havre de Grace Jazz & Blues Fest

A weekend offering some of the season’s hottest music, plus movies that will put you in the mood. Kicks off June 7 with a free 5 p.m. screening of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival documentary “Jazz on a Summer’s Day” at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace, then continues through June 9 with movies and performances throughout Havre de Grace. Tickets for all shows run $175-$280; individual films are $5-$10, individual concerts $17.50-$40 (except for the noon June 9 High School Jazz Bands Concert at the Opera House, which is free). hdgjazzbluesfestival.org.

Maryland Arts Summit

Artists, educators and arts advocates from throughout the state can mix, mingle and share ideas during three days of sessions, socializing and networking, with the emphasis on “highlighting the work that is being done through our communities.” Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. June 6, 8 a.m. June 7 and 8 at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Catonsville. Registration runs $35-$240, depending on who you are and how much you want to attend. mdarts.org.

David Jones / Dreamworks LLC Steven Spielberg's 1998 "Saving Private Ryan" screens June 2 and 5 at area theaters. Steven Spielberg's 1998 "Saving Private Ryan" screens June 2 and 5 at area theaters. (David Jones / Dreamworks LLC)

‘Saving Private Ryan’

Steven Spielberg at his finest (which is saying something!), with Tom Hanks as the leader of a squad of soldiers trying to find one private in the chaos of Post-D-Day France. The staging of the Normandy invasion that opens the film is one of the most effective, and emotionally draining, sequences in any war movie ever, and the rest of the movie upholds the quality of that introduction. Just wow. And the rare chance to see it on the big screen, absolutely where it belongs. June 2 and 5 at area theaters, including the Egyptian 24, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover; AMC Columbia Mall 14, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia; Cinemark Towson & XD, 111 E. Joppa Road; and AMC Owings Mills 17, 10100 Mill Run Circle. fathomevents.com.

