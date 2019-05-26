Things to do in Baltimore this week: UniverSoul Circus, St. Anthony Festival, Great Grapes and more

UniverSoul Circus

A circus of truly international flavor, offering thrills for all ages courtesy of a lineup featuring contortionists from Guinea, skaters from Cuba, daredevil motorcyclists from Atlanta, a high-wire act from Colombia and Gabon, a solo trapeze act from Brazil, a Cossack horse act with riders from Kazakhstan, Cuba, Guinea and Mexico and Fresh the Clownsss from Detroit. Oh yeah, led by a ringmaster from South Africa, his long-time sidekick Zeke of Atlanta and a newcomer from Trinidad and Tobago. Opens with a 7 p.m. show May 30 and runs through June 16 (no shows on Mondays) at Security Square Mall, 6901 Security Blvd., Woodlawn. $20-$100. universoulcircus.com.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun Little Italy's St. Anthony Festival is set for June 1-2. Little Italy's St. Anthony Festival is set for June 1-2. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

St. Anthony Festival

A Little Italy tradition since the neighborhood was spared from the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904 after residents prayed for St. Anthony’s protection, this family-oriented street festival includes food stands aplenty (offering pasta, calzone, fried dough, Italian sausage, pit beef and lots of other savory stuff), plus bocce, bingo, vendors galore, game wheels and an art display. And then, of course, there’s the 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, followed by the street procession with a statue of St. Anthony himself in the lead. Noon-8 p.m. June 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 2 at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 227 S. Exeter St. $1 donation requested. saintleorcc.com/italian-festivals.

Jay Reed / Baltimore Sun A Memorial Day Ceremony is set for May 27 at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. A Memorial Day Ceremony is set for May 27 at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. (Jay Reed / Baltimore Sun)

Memorial Day Ceremony

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. is among the scheduled speakers at a ceremony honoring Marylanders killed in action as members of the armed services, including three who died in 2018: Captain John F. Graziano (U.S. Air Force), Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent (U.S. Navy) and Staff Sergeant Eddison A. Hermond Jr. (Maryland National Guard). With music from the 229th Maryland Army National Guard Band. 10 a.m. May 27 at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Road in Timonium. Free. dulaneyvalley.com.

Kaitlin Newman / Baltimore Sun The 17th Great Grapes Wine & Food Festival takes place June 1 at Oregon Ridge. The 17th Great Grapes Wine & Food Festival takes place June 1 at Oregon Ridge. (Kaitlin Newman / Baltimore Sun)

Great Grapes Wine & Food Festival

For its 17th festival, Great Grapes is going international (as opposed to the Maryland-only spirits that used to be represented), with more than 100 wines, beers and spirits on hand. Five new pavilions, too, dedicated to rose wines, Italian wines, Spanish wines, California wines and French wines. Drink up. 2 p.m. (1 p.m. for VIPs) to 8 p.m. June 1 at Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Road in Cockeysville. $40-$75. uncorkthefun.com.

‘One Last Night of Musical Theater’

The last night of the (make-believe) musical showplace Baltimore Sings is celebrated with “laughs, tears, songs, and cherished memories.” We’re getting emotional already. 7:30 p.m. May 29 at BIG Theater, 1727 N. Charles St. Free. bigimprov.org.

Amy Harris / Associated Press Anderson .Paak will be at MECU Pavilion on May 28. Anderson .Paak will be at MECU Pavilion on May 28. (Amy Harris / Associated Press)

Anderson .Paak

The Grammy-winning rapper and collaborator supreme — his latest single, “Make It Better,” features no less than Smokey Robinson — brings himself and his band, the Free Nationals, to MECU Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave. Also appearing: Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat. 7:30 p.m. May 28. $34.50-$119. livenation.com.

David Appleby / AP Taron Egerton in "Rocketman," in theaters Thursday. Taron Egerton in "Rocketman," in theaters Thursday. (David Appleby / AP)

‘Rocketman’

An Elton John biopic, which proudly (and effectively) takes liberties with some details and features a star turn from Taron Egerton as the rocker born Reginald Dwight. In theaters May 30.

Annapolis Arts Week

A bevy of arts-centric festivals, parties, performances and exhibits are scheduled for Maryland’s capital city June 1-8. Events include Float, an “immersive art experience” block party including art and art-making, performance, and food and drink (5:30 p.m. June 1 at PRISM and Circle Creatives, 47 & 49 Spa Road, free admission), and June’s First Sunday Arts Festival, with music, street performers, and 130 local and regional artists (11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Calvert and West streets, free). For a full schedule, check out annapolisartsweek.com.

David Lee / AP Denzel Washington in "The Great Debaters," which opens the African-American Filmmakers Showcase at Havre de Grace's Cultural Center at the Opera House on May 28. Denzel Washington in "The Great Debaters," which opens the African-American Filmmakers Showcase at Havre de Grace's Cultural Center at the Opera House on May 28. (David Lee / AP)

African-American Filmmakers Showcase

This four-movie revival series, complete with introductions and post-film discussions, begins May 28 with 2007’s “The Great Debaters” (Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker, directed by Washington), then continues June 4 with 1997’s “Eve’s Bayou” ( Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Samuel L. Jackson, directed by Kasi Lemmons), June 11 with 2018’s “Monsters and Men” (John David Washington, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green) and June 18 with 1998’s “Down in the Delta” (Alfre Woodard and Al Freeman Jr., directed by Maya Angelou). Screenings begin at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. $5-$6. hdgoperahouse.org.

Hotel Paradise Roof Garden Orchestra

Specializing in big-band jazz, in a style straight out of the roaring ’20s and early ’30s, this performance promises patriotic music, marches and a USAF color guard. With jazz, of course. 3 p.m.-5 p.m. May 26 at Paulie Gee’s, 3535 Chestnut Ave. in Hampden. $12 cover. Group name on facebook.com.

CAPTION The Sensory Friendly Concert at the Peabody Conservatory, presented by The Musical Autist on April 7, included performers with and without autism. (Amy Davis & Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The Sensory Friendly Concert at the Peabody Conservatory, presented by The Musical Autist on April 7, included performers with and without autism. (Amy Davis & Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION R&B's Mario Barrett, perhaps best known for his early 2000s hits and film credits like "Step Up" and "Freedom Writers," has resurfaced in the music world. He now seeks to collaborate with the city of Baltimore, his hometown, for philanthropic purposes. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) R&B's Mario Barrett, perhaps best known for his early 2000s hits and film credits like "Step Up" and "Freedom Writers," has resurfaced in the music world. He now seeks to collaborate with the city of Baltimore, his hometown, for philanthropic purposes. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

