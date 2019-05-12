Things to do in Baltimore this week: Preakness, Wine in the Woods, 4-H Youth Expo and more

Preakness

The biggest sports day in Maryland, the middle jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, Baltimore’s grandest party — call it what you will, but by any name, the Preakness is a day for Baltimore to shine, for Baltimoreans to enjoy themselves and be proud of their city, and for a bunch of 3-year-old horses to see who can run the fastest around a 9.5-furlong oval track. Those who want to get an early start on the celebrating (or maybe miss out on the massive crowds) should check out May 17’s Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, a race for 3-year-old fillies that’s not quite as glamorous, but can be just as much fun (post time should be around 4:30 p.m.). Tickets are $40-$385. Tickets for May 18’s Preakness Stakes (post time should be around 6:30 p.m.) will run you $40-$720; tickets for the accompanying wild good time that is Infieldfest, with food, drink and music performances from Kygo, Logic, Diplo, Juice Wrld, Fisher and Frank Walker, are $89-$199; gates open at 9 a.m. Admission to both the Black-Eyed Susan and the Preakness is available for $220-$385. True, the future of the Preakness here in Baltimore may be in doubt, but it’s on for this year, so let’s party! Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave. preakness.com.

Race to Preakness: A Baltimore Celebration

Baltimore’s run-up to Saturday’s 144th Preakness includes: Happy Hour celebrations from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. May 13-16 at Center Plaza, 110 W. Fayette St., with music from J Pope and the HearNow (May 13), June Star (May 14), Jah Works (May 15) and DJ Impulse (May 16); Lunchtime Happenings from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Harbor Market at McKeldin Square, 101 E. Pratt St. (May 15 and 17) and Pratt Street Market at Transamerica Plaza, 100 Light St. (May 16), offering music, games and other festivities; a Pee-Wee Preakness from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15 at Patterson Park, Eastern and Linwood avenues, with races, crafts and other kid-centric activities; and the Race to Preakness Inner Harbor Party & Fireworks from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. May 17 at West Shore Park, 401 Light St. Free admission to all events. promotionandarts.org/racetopreakness.

America's Best Racing Preakness Party

Sagamore Racing presents its sixth annual bash, with drinks, snacks, a “Preakness Preview” panel discussion and a Preakness-tickets door prize. Proceeds benefit Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. May 15 at Mt. Washington Tavern, 5700 Newbury St. $20. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group Wine in the Woods is scheduled for May 18-19 at Symphony Woods in Columbia. Wine in the Woods is scheduled for May 18-19 at Symphony Woods in Columbia. (Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Wine in the Woods

Libations from 20+ wineries, food from more than 20 eateries, wares from more than 25 crafters, education from four seminars (including “Wine Tasting 101”), live music from a dozen bands — all this, plus the ever-popular Bacchus, the Gold Living Statue. What more could the discriminating oenophile require? 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 19 at Symphony Woods Park, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. $25-$44 daily. wineinthewoods.com.

Baltimore City 4-H Youth Expo

City youths ages 5-18 can compete in, or just find out more about, the areas of entrepreneurship, expressive arts, sciences, photography, health lifestyles, baked goods, cloth construction, horticulture, service learning and leadership development. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18 at the Fine Arts building on Baltimore City Community College’s Liberty Campus, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave. Free. extension.umd.edu/baltimore-city.

Wade Payne / Invision / AP Rhiannon Giddens will perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra as part of the BSO Pulse series on May 16. Rhiannon Giddens will perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra as part of the BSO Pulse series on May 16. (Wade Payne / Invision / AP)

BSO Pulse

Grammy and MacArthur Genius Grant award winner Rhiannon Giddens, lead singer and fiddle player for the Carolina Chocolate Drops, joins the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s hybrid concert series. The evening opens with a set from the BSO, followed by a set from Giddens, and ending with a performance bringing everyone together. 8:30 p.m. May 16 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$65. bsomusic.org.

The Next Ice Age: The ‘Rodeo’ Revival

A group of male figure skaters in a production of Olympic gold medalist John Curry’s “Rodeo,” featuring the music of Aaron Copland. The performance will be rehearsed and videotaped from 10:30 a.m.-noon May 16 at Mount Pleasant Ice Arena, 6101 Hillen Road; skate fans are invited to stop by. Donations welcome. thenexticeage.org.

Le Vent Du Nord: Quebecois Virtuosity

An evening of progressive folk from Quebec, rooted in the music of the 17th- and 18th-century French immigrants to the region. 8 p.m. May 17 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $22-$28. creativealliance.org.

Handout photo "Pan's Labyrinth" is among surrealist films being screened at the Baltimore Museum of Art on May 18. "Pan's Labyrinth" is among surrealist films being screened at the Baltimore Museum of Art on May 18. (Handout photo)

Monsters & Myths Surrealist Film Screening

For some twisted perspectives, as part of its “Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s” exhibit, the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, will be screening the Brothers Quay’s “Street of Crocodiles” (1986) and Jan Svankmajer's “Faust” (1994) at 5 p.m. May 18, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Salvador Dalí and Walt Disney's “Destino” (the 2003 realization of a collaboration dating back to 1946) and Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006). Free. artbma.org.

Handout photo The 21st Maryland Film Festival closes May 12 with a screening at "Luce" at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway. The 21st Maryland Film Festival closes May 12 with a screening at "Luce" at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway. (Handout photo)

Maryland Film Festival closing night

The 21st MdFF closes with a 7 p.m. May 12 screening at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway, 5 W. North Ave., of “Luce,” from Nigerian American director Julius Onah. Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is a high school student lifted from the streets of Eritrea as a young boy (where he was being groomed to become a child soldier), who seems to have become a model student. Octavia Spencer plays a teacher suspicious of his intentions, while Tim Roth and Naomi Watts play his adoptive parents, who want to believe they’re doing the right thing. Followed by a party at the Y Not Lot, Charles Street and North Avenue. $50. mdfilmfest.com.