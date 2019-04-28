Things to do in Baltimore this week: Kinetic Sculpture Race, Flower Mart and the Towsontown Spring Festival

Kinetic Sculpture Race

Baltimore’s silliest (and most creative) good time, as a bunch of gaudily decorated pedal-powered contraptions push their way through land, sea, mud and sand for the coveted Next-to-Last Award — given to the entry that almost finishes last — and other equally distinctive prizes. Oh, the sights you’ll see being propelled through the streets of B-more! Starts at 10 a.m. May 4 (opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m.) at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway, then winds its way through the streets of Federal Hill, Canton, Patterson Park and elsewhere (including a brief foray into the harbor) before ending, usually around 3:30 p.m. or so, back at AVAM. Come out and root ’em on! avam.org.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun The Flower Mart runs May 3-4 in Mount Vernon. The Flower Mart runs May 3-4 in Mount Vernon. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Flower Mart

A genteel Charm City tradition going back to 1911, being managed for the first time this year by the Mount Vernon Conservancy, Flower Mart offers visitors beautiful flowers (of course), elaborate hats, delicious lemon sticks and a way to welcome spring just like your great-grandparents did. With music, gardening and other green workshops, plus plenty of food and crafts vendors. Don’t miss the Hat Contest (2 p.m. May 3) or the Dog Show and Parade (12:30 p.m. May 4). 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 3-4 at and around the Washington Monument, Charles and Monument streets, in Mount Vernon. Free. mvpconservancy.org/flower-mart.

Ethan Miller Whitesnake, with bassist Michael Devin, is among the acts playing the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion May 3-5. Whitesnake, with bassist Michael Devin, is among the acts playing the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion May 3-5. (Ethan Miller)

M3 Rock Festival

Merriweather kicks off its concert season with this annual metal extravaganza, this year featuring performances by Dokken (with original members Don Dokken, George Lynch and Mick Brown), XYZ, Whitesnake, Extreme, Warrant, Skid Row, Vince Neil, Kix and many, many more. Are your ears ready? 7 p.m. May 3, noon May 4-5 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. $30-$85 daily; three-day lawn passes are available for $80. merriweathermusic.com.

Brit Floyd

The next-best thing to the real Pink Floyd, this year celebrating 40 years of “The Wall.” 8 p.m. May 2 at the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $38-$158. modell-lyric.com.

First Thursdays Festival

This most welcome of warm-weather traditions, WTMD-FM’s monthly free concerts at Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St., features six acts performing on two stages, as well as food, an artists’ alley and other vendors. May 2’s inaugural concert, beginning at 5:30 p.m., offers music from Mt. Joy, Raul Midón and Cautious Clay, plus a reggae lineup of Jah Works, Shangoband and Strykers Posse. wtmd.org.

Paola Nogueras / Courtesy Center Stage "How to Catch Creation" runs May 2-26 at Baltimore Center Stage. "How to Catch Creation" runs May 2-26 at Baltimore Center Stage. (Paola Nogueras / Courtesy Center Stage)

‘How to Catch Creation’

Spanning some 50 years beginning in the mid-’60s, this world-premiere play from Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Christina Anderson follows four people as they adapt to a rapidly changing world, with insights touching on “love, second chances and fatherhood.” Opens with a 7:30 p.m. performance May 2 at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St., then runs Tuesdays-Sundays through May 26. $20-$74. centerstage.org.

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group The Towsontown Spring Festival is May 4-5. The Towsontown Spring Festival is May 4-5. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Towsontown Spring Festival

Baltimore County’s premier outdoor festival, a tradition for more than 50 years, returns with carnival rides, two beer gardens, food trucks, scores of vendors and live music from two stages, with performances by The Jury, That’s What She Said, Starcrush, As If, Almost Journey, 2U and others. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 4, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. May 5 in central Towson at and around the old courthouse, on Chesapeake, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Baltimore avenues. Free. towsontownfestival.com.

Fallen Heroes Day

For more than three decades, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Road in Timonium, has hosted this annual ceremony honoring police and correctional officers, firefighters and emergency medical and rescue personnel. Opens with a procession of honor guard units from across the state, along with mounted units and motorcycle police. Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. and J. Michael Zeigler, acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, will speak. 1 p.m. May 3. Free. dulaneyvalley.com.

Handout art "Hal Boyd: Rethinking Desire" opens May 2 at the Alchemy of Art. "Hal Boyd: Rethinking Desire" opens May 2 at the Alchemy of Art. (Handout art)

Hal Boyd: Rethinking Desire

A selection of works by Boyd, who recently moved to Maryland from North Carolina and says of his art: “I want to make the work that is mine to make. I hope to paint eye-openers.” Runs May 2-June 2 at the Alchemy of Art, 1637 Eastern Ave. A free opening reception is set for 7 p.m.-10 p.m. May 2. thealchemyofart.net.

‘Tree Line’

The Occasional Symphony closes out its 2018-2019 season with orchestral music by Mabel Daniels (“Deep Forest,” Op. 34, No. 1), Toru Takemitsu (“Tree Line”) and Ellicott City-based Wu Yiming, plus chamber music by Joan Tower (“Rising”). 3 p.m. April 28 at the Cloisters, 10440 Falls Road in Lutherville. $25. occasionalsymphony.org.

