Things to do in Baltimore this week: Fells Point Maritime Heritage Festival, Baltimore Cocktail Week and more

Until this year known as the Privateer Festival, this annual salute to Fells Point’s seafaring past offers plenty of food and drink, all sorts of vendors, two stages of entertainment (mostly musicians, and more than a few pirate-themed), a Rum Punch Tasting Stroll (3 p.m.-6 p.m., $10-$13), ship visits (on the schooners Lion of Baltimore and Panther) and all sorts of kid-friendly activities. Plus a lot of folks in pirate costumes (maybe yourself included?) and probably a parrot or two. You know, “Arrrr, Matey” and all that. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 27 at Broadway Square, 801 S. Broadway. Free. fellspointmaritimefestival.com.

‘Come From Away’

The gentle and heart-affirming musical tale of a Newfoundland city that opened its heart to a bunch of strangers stranded at its local airport after all flights were grounded in the immediate wake of 9/11. Wonderfully done, and a welcome dose of what we need a lot more of these days. 8 p.m. April 23-27, 2 p.m. April 27, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 28 at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. $99-$342.50. baltimorehippodrome.com.

Marquee Ball

A night of all things Oz, as the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown, finds inspiration in the works and legacy of author L. Frank Baum (not to mention a certain MGM musical you might have seen once or a dozen times) for its biggest annual fundraiser. So dress up as your favorite Dorothy, Cowardly Lion or even Princess Ozma (she’s not in the movie, but is a mainstay of the books) for a wizardly magical evening of dance, drink, a silent auction and more. 8 p.m. April 27. $50-$55. creativealliance.org.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

The Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play, based on the teenage Holocaust victim’s “The Diary of a Young Girl” and revised in 1997 to include more of her writing and be more forthright about her Judaism, is being presented by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 S. Calvert St. As you watch, it’s worth remembering that, had she survived the Bergen-Belsen death camp, Anne Frank would have turned 90 in June. Performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays April 26-May 26 (except for April 28), 7:30 p.m. May 16 and 23. $17-$55. chesapeakeshakespeare.com.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The justly famed New York-based African American dance company brings its 60th Anniversary Tour to the Modell Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 24 (with different programs each night). $36-$71. modell-lyric.com.

‘Pink Milk’

Chicago playwright Ariel Zetina offers a colorful, psychedelic take on Alan Turing, the renowned British codebreaker whose homosexuality cost him much of the fame and recognition he deserved. In previews 8 p.m. April 24-25 (pay what you can), then runs 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through May 17, 8 p.m. Saturdays May 4-18, 3 p.m. Sundays May 5-19 at Single Carrot Theatre, 2600 N. Howard St. $25-$29. singlecarrot.com.

Pawject Runway

Athletes and other famous folks accompany some well-dressed (and adoptable) dogs and cats. Includes food and drink and a silent auction, all benefiting the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). Doors open 6 p.m. April 27 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $35-$150. pawjectrunway.org.

Baltimore Cocktail Week

Area bars, clubs and other venues will be hosting parties, programs, craft classes and education forums, all geared toward helping Baltimore’s service industry better engage and service their customers. Events begin at 11:30 a.m. April 23 with day one of a two-day free “Mental and Emotional Wellness with The Healthtender Amie Ward" workshop at R. House, 301 W. 29th St. The week wraps April 28 with a 10 p.m. closing party at Pen & Quill, 1701 N. Charles St. The cost for events ranges from free to $37. For a complete schedule, go to baltimorecocktailweek.com.

‘Avengers: Endgame’

When last we left the Avengers, Thanos had killed off half the universe, including many of your favorite superheroes (Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Black Panther, etc.). The saga concludes in “Endgame,” and here’s betting some of those superheroes aren’t as dead as you thought. In theaters April 25.

Maryland Hunt Cup

For the 123rd time, the Free State’s premier steeplechase race takes place in Baltimore County’s Worthington Valley, over a four-mile course that includes 22 fences. Picnicking, tailgating and (of course) watching the magnificent horses: If the weather’s good, this is about as pleasant a way to spend a spring day as they come. Post time is 4 p.m. April 27 (gates open at 11 a.m. and you need to arrive by 3 p.m.) at the racecourse, 2700 Tufton Ave. in Reisterstown. Parking passes, which must be purchased in advance, are $40-$100; there is no additional admission charge. marylandhuntcup.com.

