Top things to do in Baltimore this week: Derek Hough, backstage at Center Stage and Easter eggs at the zoo

Bunny BonanZOO

Baltimore’s happiest (and most delicious) Easter celebration features all kinds of fun activities, including games and crafts, appearances by Pam the Kindersinger (1:30 p.m. daily), a “Puppet Theater in the Wild” (10:30 a.m. daily) and presentations, demonstrations and discussions centering on many of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore’s favorite animals, including lions, chimpanzees, otters, polar bears and porcupines. But here’s the main attraction: Your kids can hunt for eggs in the fields of the Waterfowl Lake Pavilion — eggs that can be redeemed for that paragon of deliciousness, Mary Sue chocolate eggs. And if you're nice, maybe your kids will let you have one or two. Yum, yum and double-yum. (The Easter Bunny will be there too, of course.) 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19-21 at the zoo, 1 Safari Place. $17.99-$25.99 zoo admission, free for kids under 2. marylandzoo.org.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images Dancer Derek Hough performs at the Lyric on April 16. Dancer Derek Hough performs at the Lyric on April 16. (Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images)

Derek Hough Live!

The Emmy-winning dancer and dynamo brings his first solo tour to the Modell PAC at the Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. 7:30 p.m. April 16. $46-$81.50. modell-lyric.com.

Uplifting Minds II

Get a leg up on the competition at this entertainment conference that includes a panel discussion with industry experts and a talent competition featuring vocalists, songwriters, dancers and actors. Hosted by Doresa Harvey of Heaven 600 and DJ Rick. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. April 20 at Security Square Mall, 6901 Security Blvd. Free. upliftingminds2.com.

Jacob Yakob / Handout photo Gugu Mbatha-Raw in "Fast Color," in theaters April 19. Gugu Mbatha-Raw in "Fast Color," in theaters April 19. (Jacob Yakob / Handout photo)

‘Fast Color’

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“A Wrinkle In Time”) plays Ruth, a woman with supernatural powers over the weather and matter who, while being pursued by the law (in the person of sheriff David Strathairn), seeks refuge with the family she long-ago abandoned. Directed and co-written by Julia Hart (“Miss Stevens”). In theaters April 19.

Up/Start Venture Competition 2019 Finale

Check out the finalists in Up/Start, a contest sponsored by the Maryland Institute College of Art that asks students to create and nurture businesses within the school community. You can even vote for your favorite, with the winner getting $5,000. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. April 17 at MICA’s Brown Center, 1301 W. Mount Royal Ave. Free, registration through eventbrite.com.

‘After Auschwitz’

Jon Kean’s documentary follows six women who, after surviving Auschwitz, moved to Los Angeles, married and raised families. The film is getting its Maryland premiere at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St. $4-$10. jewishmuseummd.org.

Baltimore Sun files Using stick ponies and wearable steam engine costumes, kids will be able to re-enact the journey of the legendary Tom Thumb locomotive at the B&O Railroad Museum's Fair of the First Mile April 18-19. Using stick ponies and wearable steam engine costumes, kids will be able to re-enact the journey of the legendary Tom Thumb locomotive at the B&O Railroad Museum's Fair of the First Mile April 18-19. (Baltimore Sun files)

Fair of the First Mile

Besides chances for the kids to re-enact the historic first trip of the pioneering Tom Thumb rail car and ride the first mile of commercial rail in the U.S., this outdoor festival will offer a sneak peek (via rail) at the First Mile Stables, the under-construction home of Baltimore City's Mounted Police Unit. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 18-19 at the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St. $12-$20 museum admission, free for kids under 2. borail.org.

The Lonely Parade

“One of the most buzzed about new bands in Canada,” its three members, barely out of their teens, bring their “melancholy but never dour” music to The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. Also appearing: Pinkwench, Little Lungs and No Hair. 8:30 p.m. April 16. $10. theottobar.com.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Baltimore Heritage will be offering tours of the Center Stage building on April 16. Baltimore Heritage will be offering tours of the Center Stage building on April 16. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Backstage at Center Stage, Costume Shop and All

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Baltimore Center Stage’s 120-year-old building (it housed Loyola, both the high school and college, from 1899-1922), including a look at the costume shop at work. 11 a.m.-noon April 16 at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St. $10. baltimoreheritage.org.

Natasha Tretheway poetry reading

The former U.S. poet laureate gives the 22nd annual Joshua Ringel Memorial Reading, for lovers of poetry (like Ringel, a Center for Talented Youth alumnus, and his parents) or those who’d like to be. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. April 14 in the Joseph and Rebecca Meyerhoff Auditorium at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. Free. artbma.org.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted. Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun