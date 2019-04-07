Top things to do in Baltimore this week: Trevor Noah, 'Porgy & Bess' and Maryland Food Truck Week

Maryland Food Truck Week

This celebration of the convenient glories that are restaurants on wheels begins with an Official Lunch/Kick-Off set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 12 at McKeldin Square, 101 E. Pratt St. (coinciding with the opening of the Harbor Market weekday pop-up food marketplace, which will be operating there from 11 a.m.-2 p.m Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 11). Come on by and choose from a bevy of food trucks: Quinn's Ice, Baltimore Crab Cake Company, Crossroads Bistro, Farm to Charm, Taco Bar Food Truck, The Green Bowl and Dizzy Cow Pizzeria. Other events on day one include an evening Kick-Off at South Point-Covington, 10 W. Cromwell St., from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., and a rally from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Harford County’s Falling Branch Brewery, 825 Highland Road in Street. Food Truck Week runs through April 21. marylandfoodtruckweek.com.

Handout photo Trevor Noah will be at Royal Farms Arena on April 13. Trevor Noah will be at Royal Farms Arena on April 13. (Handout photo)

Trevor Noah

Taking a break from skewering the news as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Noah brings his Loud & Clear tour to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. 8 p.m. April 13. $48.50-$104. royalfarmsarena.com.

‘Porgy & Bess’

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Morgan State University Choir present a semi-staged version of George and Ira Gershwin’s benchmark of American theater (written with DuBose Heyward), a story of life and hard times on the South Carolina waterfront. 8 p.m. April 12-13, 3 p.m. April 14 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. Also 8 p.m. April 11 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5201 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90. bsomusic.org.

Almost Queen

“The most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves.” Better than seeing “Bohemian Rhapsody”? You be the judge. Also appearing: Eclipse — A Tribute to Journey. Sounds like the perfect evening for those who weren’t around for the ’80s. 8:30 p.m. April 12 at Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. $24.20. baltimoresoundstage.com.

Baltimore Honky-Tonk & Two-Stepping with Arty Hill

An evening of honky-tonk with Baltimore’s own Arty Hill, plus the chance to get out on the dance floor and do (or learn) some serious two-stepping. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. April 11 at Waverly Brewing Company, 1625 Union Ave. $5 cover. Event name on facebook.com.

Andrew Michaels Record Store Day will be marked April 13 at stores throughout the Baltimore area. Record Store Day will be marked April 13 at stores throughout the Baltimore area. (Andrew Michaels)

Record Store Day

Check out your local record store on April 13 for special releases from Bob Dylan, U2, Pearl Jam, Elton John and plenty of other artists. Or just stop by to let these invaluable cultural resources know you love ’em. Stores in and around Baltimore include Sound Garden, 1616 Thames St. in Fells Point; Trax on Wax, 709 Frederick Road in Catonsville; Protean Records, 836 Leadenhall St.; and The Archive Music & Games, 8026 Main St. in Ellicott City. For a full list of participating stores, check out recordstoreday.com.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun The Bowie Baysox home opener is April 11 at Prince George's Stadium. The Bowie Baysox home opener is April 11 at Prince George's Stadium. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Bowie Baysox home opener

The Orioles’ Double-A affiliate, and the closest minor-league team to Baltimore (only 27.3 miles from Oriole Park at Camden Yards), open their home season with a 6:35 p.m. April 11 game against Harrisburg at Prince George’s Stadium, 4101 Crain Highway in Bowie. $11-$18. milb.com/baysox.

Death of Poe Haunted Mystery Weekend

See if you can solve the mystery, and find the connection between, the deaths of Edgar Allan Poe and a Poe historian found dead at his grave many years later. The weekend includes two nights at the Lord Baltimore Hotel, a seance, a visit to the grave, a ghost hunt and experiments in the paranormal. Come closest to solving the puzzle and win a prize. April 12-14 at the Lord Baltimore, 20 W. Baltimore St. $413.40-$852.39. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

Handout photo Jim Jefferies will be at the Hippodrome on April 13. Jim Jefferies will be at the Hippodrome on April 13. (Handout photo)

Jim Jefferies

The controversial comedian and host of Comedy Central’s “The Jim Jefferies Show” brings his The Night Talker tour to the France-Merrick PAC at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. 8 p.m. April 13. $59.50-$275.25. france-merrickpac.com.

Student Art Exhibit

The best work of Loyola University Maryland art students will be on exhibit April 11-28 at the Julio Fine Arts Gallery on the school’s campus, 4501 N. Charles St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (closed April 18-22). Free. loyola.edu.

